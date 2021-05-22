Exclusive Frozen Soda Refreshments

The Taco Bell Mountain Dew Baja Blast Colada Freeze is a new refreshment from the QSR brand arriving just in time for the warm weather and will offer consumers with a way to quench their thirst in a flavorful way. The drink follows on the continued success of the Mountain Dew Baja Blast soda and is made with it in the mix along with the piña colada flavor for a sweet, tropical and creamy finish. This creates a citrusy take on the creamy island cocktail that is sure to be favored by patrons picking up some of their favorite tacos.