Food & Drinks

Exclusive Frozen Soda Refreshments

By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Taco Bell Mountain Dew Baja Blast Colada Freeze is a new refreshment from the QSR brand arriving just in time for the warm weather and will offer consumers with a way to quench their thirst in a flavorful way. The drink follows on the continued success of the Mountain Dew Baja Blast soda and is made with it in the mix along with the piña colada flavor for a sweet, tropical and creamy finish. This creates a citrusy take on the creamy island cocktail that is sure to be favored by patrons picking up some of their favorite tacos.

www.trendhunter.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
RecipesTrendHunter.com

Indulgent Frozen Custards

Knowing fans love its extra creamy ice cream that's prepared with more cream and less air, Tillamook is introducing a new kind of rich and creamy treat with its indulgent Frozen Custard desserts. The new products are said to be "the brand's richest and creamiest frozen offering yet," since they boast 16% butterfat and extra cream.
DrinksTrendHunter.com

Sustainable Refreshing Canadian Wines

With the warmer weather finally upon us, Grow Wild is providing Ontarians with a refreshing and sustainable white wine dubbed Enchanting White. Carefully crafted without the influence of sprays and chemicals, the refreshing and sustainable white wine is made with quality and sustainability in mind. With this sentiment at the forefront of the brand's practices, Grow Wild encourages wildflowers to grow freely in between the rows of grapes to increase soil health and nurture a protective biodiversity.
LifestyleTrendHunter.com

Rapid Rehydration Refreshments

The Gatorlyte rapid rehydration drink is a new addition to the existing Gatorade beverage lineup from PepsiCo that targets avid athletes to help them keep going when thirst hits during a workout. The drinks come in three flavor options including Orange, Cherry Lime and Strawberry Kiwi, which are each made with 12-grams of sugar and have 50-calories per serving. The secret to the drink's ability to rehydrate the consumer is in its optimized electrolyte blend that will help at any point in the workout experience.
Food & Drinkswholefoodsmagazine.com

Fruit Juice Frozen Dessert

GoodPop Frozen Pops has added three more flavors to its line of frozen fruit juice treats. New flavors Sweet Cherry, Valencia Orange, and Concord Grape are made with 100% fruit juice, with no added sugar, and contain 35 calories per pop. The desserts are USDA certified organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, and gluten-free.
DrinksTrendHunter.com

Sparkling Cannabis-Infused Refreshments

The Green Monké cannabis drink from St. Peter's Spirits is arriving in California and Canada this July to offer consumers with an alternative way to enjoy THC and CBD. The drink features a sparkling profile that has a 2:1 CBD/THC recipe that consists of 6mg of CBD and 3mg of THC to deliver a soothing, tranquil experience. The drink is reported to have a quick onset that takes just 15-minutes and contains just 25-calories per can.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Cake-Flavored Sodas

MTN Dew Cake Smash is a new flavored soda that taps into the growing demand for cake-flavored treats, which are popping up in everything from cold breakfast cereals to chocolate bars. The new flavor has yet to be released but fans are eager to experience "DEW with a rush of artificial cake flavor." The can is decked out with candles, primary colors and text that reads "DO-OVER."
RecipesWiscnews.com

1. Go bananas with this frozen treat.

Need something sweet to cool off on a long day? Make your own chocolate covered chunky peanut butter filled frozen bananas at home with this super simple recipe from @soyummy. These poolside snacks will be a hit with kids—if all the adults don’t eat them first. If this heat wave...
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Creamy Non-Dairy Frozen Desserts

Kind Healthy Snacks is venturing into the frozen dessert category with plant-based Kind Frozen Pints, which share a better-for-you way to enjoy classic flavors. Available in varieties like Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter, Caramel Almond Sea Salt and Pistachio, the creamy frozen desserts are made with a base of pear juice, tapioca starch and/or syrup, coconut oil. The frozen indulgences boast up to six grams of protein per serving and all the benefits of quality plant-based ingredients.
RecipesTrendHunter.com

Frozen Lunch Cubes

Evive Nutrition makes not only frozen smoothie cubes but also lunch cubes that help to prepare quick and easy meals without taking up too much space in the freezer. The lunch cubes are made with blends of organic vegetables, superfoods and plant-based proteins and the recipes are free from added sugar, artificial flavors and preservatives.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

20 Refreshing Yuzu Beverages

The sweet, tart and floral flavors of yuzu are emerging as the citrus of summer, especially since the fruit is associated with being packed with Vitamin C and antioxidants. Thanks to stay-at-home advisories and travel bans, people are finding themselves craving more exotic and adventurous citrus flavors and their thirsts are being quenched by the delicious taste of yuzu in everything from aperitifs and hard seltzers to immunity tonics and energy drinks.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Frozen Vegan Bon Bons

Vegans have a new way to cool down on a hot summer day thanks to Trader Joe's and its new Vegan Cookies & Creme Vanilla Bean Bon Bons. Trader Joe's has previously sold seasonal Non Dairy Mint & Chip Bon Bons, and the product proved to be a big hit with customers. Based on this success, the brand has created the similar, Vegan Cookies & Creme Vanilla Bean Bon Bons, which are just as indulgent. The new product is a vegan, non-dairy dessert that's kind of like a bite-sized ice cream sandwich. As Trader Joe's explains, the "ice cream-like centers are made from frozen coconut milk, which is studded with chocolate and vanilla bean creme sandwich cookies and enrobed in a rich, chocolatey coating." This makes the bon bons a perfect anytime treat.
Food & DrinksFast Casual

Freebirds unveils design refresh

Freebirds World Burrito is unveiling interior and exterior design elements, including updated murals and colors inspired by the brand's deep-rooted Texas pride and heritage, according to a company press release. A large "It's Your World" sign against a blue sky with fluffy white clouds, representing the infinite possibilities and free...
Retailprogressivegrocer.com

Kind Frozen Pints

Best known for its nutrition bars, Kind Healthy Snacks is continuing its expansion into the plant-based frozen treat segment with the rollout of Kind Frozen Pints. Building on the success of its recently introduced Kind Frozen Treat bars -- one of six categories the brand has entered within the past 12 months -- the pints contain 4 to 6 grams of plant protein per serving; feature wholesome, easily pronounceable ingredients; and come in the following flavors: Dark Chocolate Almond Sea Salt, Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter, Cherry Cashew, Coffee Hazelnut, Caramel Almond Sea Salt, Strawberry and Pistachio. The suggested retail price is $5.99 per container.
Hair Caredrugstorenews.com

Lime Crime unveils brand refresh

Lime Crime is undergoing a major change. The vegan and cruelty-free vegan makeup and hair care brand unveiled its new brand refresh, which includes a brand-new tagline — “Never Blend In.”. Created to help users embrace self-expression through its makeup and hair care products, with this new tagline, Lime Crime...
San Antonio, TXKSAT 12

Recipes: 3 summer soda slushies

SAN ANTONIO – With names like Root Bexar, Beeville & TexaCola, it’s not hard to see where Southside Craft Soda gets its inspiration. It’s a local craft soda company that uses real juice, pure cane sugar, even locally made honey. Summer is around the corner and if you’re looking for...
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Cashew-Based Frozen Desserts

There are two new non-dairy ice cream flavors that are expanding Daily Harvest's range of Scoops and they promise to appeal to a wide range of people who are looking for refreshment this summer, particularly those who don't enjoy the taste of coconut. Coconut and coconut cream are popular bases for dairy-free ice cream alternatives but many people don't enjoy the flavor or find it to be overpowering. Fortunately for those who are not fans of the taste of coconut, this new pair of Daily Harvest dairy-free ice creams contain no coconut ingredients.
Food & DrinksDenver Post

Refresh with a mint drink

Mint has a great deal to say. This persistent perennial contributes refreshing coolness to food and drink, often with a bittersweet edge and sometimes spiked with notes of pepper. It’s not subtle like some herbs, and makes its presence known in everything from cocktails to candy, regardless of whether the...
Food & Drinkshoards.com

Checkoff Helps Taco Bell Unveil 2nd Beverage Featuring Dairy

The information below has been supplied by dairy marketers and other industry organizations. It has not been edited, verified or endorsed by Hoard’s Dairyman. Taco Bell is unveiling its second frozen beverage featuring dairy at all participating U.S. locations for a limited time, thanks to checkoff support. The Mtn Dew®...
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Color-Changing Confetti Cups

Starbucks is making it even more fun to bring-your-own-cup with its new Color-Changing Confetti Cups. Just in time for summer, Starbucks has debuted a new Color-Changing Swirl Cup and new Color-Changing Confetti Cup set. The former features colorful swirls on the cup, along with an orange lid, and mint green straw. On the other hand, each of the Color-Changing Confetti Cups boasts a celebratory confetti design. Both of these dreamy new cups also magically change color when filled with cold beverages – like cold brew or iced tea – thanks to heat-sensitive patented technology.
DrinksTrendHunter.com

Lemonade-Infused Sodas

Exclusively at Which Wich locations as of Memorial Day 2021, Which Wich Superior Sandwiches and MTN DEW are introducing a new fountain beverage by the name of MTN DEW VIBE. This refreshing soda boasts a bright and summery color and a flavor that remixes the classic taste of the carbonated soft drink with lemonade.