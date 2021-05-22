Chilled and Deli Food Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Tyson Foods, BRF, JBS, Hormel Foods
The Latest survey report on Global Chilled and Deli Food Market sheds lights on changing dynamics in Food & Beverages Sector and elaborates market size and growth pattern of each of Chilled and Deli Food segments. As the shift to value continues, the producers are tackling challenges to personalized nutrition and match taste profiles. A wide list of manufactuerers were considered in the survey; to include mix bag of leaders and emerging manufacturers for company profiling that includes Wm. Morrison Supermarkets, Kraft Foods, Astral Foods, Tyson Foods, BRF S.A., JBS S.A., Waitrose, Hormel Foods, Samworth Brothers & 2 Sisters Food.www.lasvegasherald.com