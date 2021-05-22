newsbreak-logo
PHS Yearbooks to be distributed Monday

By Staff Report
thepampanews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePampa High School Yearbooks are in and will be distributed Monday at 3:30 p.m. in the Commons. Virtual students will need to come in at 3:30 p.m. Monday, as well. Yearbooks can still be purchased online through Sunday. Yearbooks can also be purchased at distribution until sold out, but there...

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Sales Representative - No Experience Required, Immediate Openings2. Coca-Cola Sales Merchandiser $16-$35/hr3. Home Depot - Cashier/Cusomter Service Representative $16-$35/hr4. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $75,000/Year - Recent Graduates Welcome5. Life Insurance Agent (Entry-Level) - Flexible/Remote - 85,000k+