Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s future child just got a playmate. Fellow Little Mix member Perrie Edwards announced she is pregnant with her first child, days after her bandmate Pinnock announced her pregnancy and became the first mom-to-be of the group. “So happy to be on this wild journey with my soul mate,” Edwards wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her baby bump and another with footballer (well, soccer-er) boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. “We can’t wait to meet you baby Ox!” she added. The 27-year-olds debuted their relationship in February 2017, a year and a half after Edwards broke off her engagement to fellow former X Factor contestant Zayn Malik.