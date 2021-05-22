newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Ravens DC Skeptical Defenses Can Shadow QB Jackson: ‘Better Make Sure That Spy Can Catch Lamar’

By Matthew Marczi
Steelers Depot
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo matter what your opinion of him might be as an overall player, or perhaps more notably, as a passer, it’s night impossible to deny that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is one of the most exciting players in the NFL today. He is a regular fixture on highlight reels thanks to his electric speed alone.

steelersdepot.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee Harris
Person
Wink Martindale
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Quarterback#Wide Receivers#Ball Games#Espn#Defenses#Mobile Quarterbacks#Plays#Field#Veteran
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLbaltimoreravens.com

Late for Work 5/17: Ravens Could See Production Early and Often From Rookie Class

Ravens Could See Early Production From Rookie Class. Despite having one of the oldest rosters in the NFL, the Ravens could see immediate production from their rookie class. "The Ravens value experience and production at the NFL level when it comes to giving out snaps," Ravens Wire's Kevin Ostreicher wrote. "... [B]ut in most cases talent is talent, regardless of age. The Ravens' 2021 draft class has plenty of skill, and there could be more immediate contributions from them as opposed to years prior with different Baltimore draft classes.
NFLbaltimorenews.net

Top Non-Division Matchups on Vikings 2021 Schedule

EAGAN, Minn. - The Vikings 2021 schedule was announced yesterday, and games are surely being circled on the calendar already. But what about some deeper battles to look forward to?. There will be plenty of those, too, especially now that the league has expanded to a 17-game schedule. Check out...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

2 mistakes by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2021 NFL Draft

The Baltimore Ravens came up short yet again in their title aspirations as they previously succumbed to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round last season. Heading to 2021, the Ravens are expected to emerge as another strong playoff contender with quarterback Lamar Jackson leading the team’s attack once more.
NFLBleacher Report

With Better Weapons Around Him, Pressure Is on Lamar Jackson to Regain MVP Form

Two years ago, the 14-2 Baltimore Ravens posted the best record in the National Football League, largely because quarterback Lamar Jackson exploded into superstardom. In just his second professional season, he not only broke the NFL record for rushing yards in a season by a quarterback with 1,206 but also led the league in touchdown passes with 36 while throwing for 3,127 yards with a 113.3 passer rating.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

What’s the ceiling for the Baltimore Ravens passing game?

We all know how well the Baltimore Ravens can run the football, but our question now is how well can they pass it with all its new assets?. When one thinks of the Baltimore Ravens offense their mind instantaneously fixates on the run game. It’s hard not to, considering not only the team’s recent success in that department but also its fortunes throughout the franchise’s history. Studs like Jamal Lewis and Ray Rice had extremely productive years running the ball for Baltimore and now the team has guys like Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins manning the backfield. Heck, the team even has a dual-threat quarterback with Lamar Jackson, who is already on his way to being one of the greatest mobile quarterbacks ever. We’ve also seen plenty of vets run through (pun intended) and have career years like Justin Forsett and Mark Ingram. Better yet, some guys are made relevant because of the Ravens like Terrance West and Alex Collins. Honestly, if you love running the football and/or you’re a running back, the Baltimore Ravens are definitely the team for you.
NFLPosted by
AllSteelers

5 Thoughts: Steelers Schedule is All Challenges, But Not Unbeatable

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' 2021 regular season schedule is here, and it came with some concern. Not only do the Steelers have the toughest strength of schedule in the NFL, but they face three MVP quarterbacks, a Rookie of the Year quarterback, and some up-and-comers every NFL team should take seriously.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Why Marquise Brown is going to have a Pro Bowl 2021 season

The Baltimore Ravens’ top receiver in the 2021 season is going to be a player they didn’t add this offseason. Marquise Brown is going to have a career year in the offense. There were two big winners of the 2021 NFL Draft class in terms of the Baltimore Ravens. First, Lamar Jackson got taken care of. Jackson. The Ravens added two receivers after signing Sammy Watkins before the draft. The offensive line also got tended to as well.
NFLbaltimorebeatdown.com

Ravens News 5/17: Rookie Observations and more

Practice Report: 10 First Impressions of Ravens’ Rookie Class - Ryan Mink. You wouldn’t be able to tell that third-round cornerback Brandon Stephens has only been playing the position for two years after converting from running back. His backpedal looked smooth and he had no trouble turning and running with wide receivers (often Bateman) well. Stephens looks thickly built and worked exclusively at cornerback Saturday.
NFLJanesville Gazette

Mike Preston: No clear-cut favorite in AFC North, but Browns add some spice

BALTIMORE — The Cleveland Browns have added some spice to the AFC North race. The Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers rivalry still has a special place in the division, but a third team only makes it more exciting, especially when Cleveland fans despise the Steelers as much as those in Baltimore. Now, if only the Cincinnati Bengals would join the party … but let’s not go there.
NFLbaltimoreravens.com

Transcripts: Ravens Rookie Minicamp - Day Two

Opening statement: "[It's] good to see you guys. We're into the … We just finished the second practice of our rookie minicamp. It's been great to get back on the grass. The guys are excited to be here. The coaches are excited to coach. We had good meetings. We had two good practices, and it's just a good plus. We like the guys. We're just getting started. I feel like they're getting hit with a firehouse right now, in terms of information and expectations, but they're handling it very well. They're great guys. Really, it's just the time to put the work in and go from here."
NFLNBC Washington

Ravens-Chiefs in Battle of MVPs Highlights NFL 2021 Full Schedule

Ravens-Chiefs in battle of MVPs highlights NFL 2021 full schedule originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The 2021 NFL schedule was released Wednesday and it’s filled with many circle-the-date-on-the-calendar matchups. Whether it involves players facing their former team, an intriguing rookie QB battle or a highly-anticipated rematch or Tom Brady...
NFLbaltimoreravens.com

Eric DeCosta: I Would Be Very Proud to Have Lamar Jackson as a Son

During Lamar Jackson's three seasons with the Ravens, he has built close relationships with many people in the organization, including General Manager Eric DeCosta. That's particularly noteworthy this offseason as the Ravens and Jackson, who does not have an agent, undergo negotiations on what will be a mega contract extension.
NFLchatsports.com

Ravens: Top 4 fantasy players for Baltimore in 2021

Ravens (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) In 2020, the Baltimore Ravens had to fight for a playoff spot. In a season that was ravaged by injuries and players testing positive for COVID-19, the team ended the regular season on a good note. In fantasy football, however, it does not matter...
NFLsaturdaytradition.com

Former Northwestern LB Blake Gallagher receives high praise at Ravens rookie minicamp

Former Northwestern linebacker Blake Gallagher is doing all he can to make an NFL roster. Gallagher was one of the best linebackers in the Big Ten last season, but went undrafted at the 2021 NFL Draft. However, he’s been trying out at rookie minicamp for the Baltimore Ravens this week, and he’s apparently been impressive.
NFLbatonrougenews.net

Five Things to Look For in 2021 Schedule Release

The wait is almost over. The complete 2021 Ravens schedule will be released at about 7:45 p.m., when we'll finally stop guessing and see the 17-game slate in its entirety. Here are five things to look for as we anticipate how the Ravens' 2021 schedule will unfold:. When will the...
NFLbaltimorebeatdown.com

Ravens News 5/10: Shoulder Chips and more

In terms of helping the Ravens win immediately, Villanueva is a better option than any tackle they could have added via the draft. His age (32) means the Ravens will need to find a younger answer soon, but his track record foretells a solid 2021. No apprenticeship necessary. With veteran...
NFLNFL

All-Paid Team of Tomorrow: Projecting next big NFL contracts

Which players are in line to earn big-money contracts in the near future? Anthony Holzman-Escareno takes a look into his crystal ball to project the All-Paid Team of Tomorrow, listing the top candidate to become the next player to push for the rank of highest paid at each position, along with other players who are on the big-money radar (note that contract information is sourced from Over The Cap and/or Spotrac):