Ravens DC Skeptical Defenses Can Shadow QB Jackson: ‘Better Make Sure That Spy Can Catch Lamar’

We all know how well the Baltimore Ravens can run the football, but our question now is how well can they pass it with all its new assets?. When one thinks of the Baltimore Ravens offense their mind instantaneously fixates on the run game. It’s hard not to, considering not only the team’s recent success in that department but also its fortunes throughout the franchise’s history. Studs like Jamal Lewis and Ray Rice had extremely productive years running the ball for Baltimore and now the team has guys like Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins manning the backfield. Heck, the team even has a dual-threat quarterback with Lamar Jackson, who is already on his way to being one of the greatest mobile quarterbacks ever. We’ve also seen plenty of vets run through (pun intended) and have career years like Justin Forsett and Mark Ingram. Better yet, some guys are made relevant because of the Ravens like Terrance West and Alex Collins. Honestly, if you love running the football and/or you’re a running back, the Baltimore Ravens are definitely the team for you.