When you are interested in seeing some of the world’s most impressive and fast road cars on a track, a visit to the Nurburgring Nordschleife in Germany, also known as ‘the Green Hell’ might be a great idea, this track is famous for being used as a testing ground by just about every car manufacturer, so the chance of seeing an upcoming car doing laps around this track is substantial, having the record for the fastest lap on the Nurburgring is also something many car builders like to brag about.