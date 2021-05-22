newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Phoenix hosts Los Angeles to begin playoffs

By Yahoo! Sports
lakers365.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles Lakers (42-30, seventh in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Phoenix Suns (51-21, second in the Western Conference during the regular season) Phoenix; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Suns -2.5; over/under is 212.5 WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Suns host first series matchup BOTTOM LINE: The Phoenix Suns host the Los Angeles Lakers to begin the Western Conference first round. Phoenix went 2-1 against Los Angeles during the regular season.

www.lakers365.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Conference#The Phoenix Suns#The Los Angeles Lakers#Over Under#Fanduel#Bottom Line
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBABC7 Los Angeles

Houston hosts Los Angeles after McCullers Jr.'s strong performance

LINE: Astros -118, Angels +101; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Houston heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by Lance McCullers. McCullers threw eight innings, giving up one run on three hits with nine strikeouts against Los Angeles. The Astros are 14-8 against teams from the AL...
MLBSan Mateo Daily Journal

Pivetta expected to start as Boston hosts Los Angeles

Los Angeles Angels (16-20, fifth in the AL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (23-16, first in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Griffin Canning (3-2, 5.19 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 30 strikeouts) Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (5-0, 3.19 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 35 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels travel to...
NBAchatsports.com

Los Angeles Lakers showcase playoff roster in win over Indiana Pacers

May 15, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) gets a high five from forward LeBron James (23) after a foul in the second quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports. The Los Angeles Lakers entered the final...
MLBABC30 Fresno

Los Angeles hosts Miami following Bauer's solid showing

Miami Marlins (17-22, fourth in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (22-17, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Pablo Lopez (0-3, 3.07 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 43 strikeouts) Dodgers: TBD. BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Trevor Bauer. Bauer went seven...
NBAlakers365.com

Los Angeles Lakers host Golden State in play-in game

Problem is, technically, they're not in the playoffs yet — and they need a win in the play-in round, Wednesday or Friday if necessary, just to get back to the postseason and have a chance to defend their championship. James said he considers Curry the MVP of the NBA this season. He's eager to cross paths in a big-time moment with Curry and the Warriors once again, and said he'll take a playoff-game approach to the play-in.
NFLaustinnews.net

Washington To Host Los Angeles Chargers In Week 1

Purchase your tickets for the regular season opener through Ticketmaster, HERE!. The Washington Football Team will open the 2021 season at home against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 12 on CBS, the broadcast network announced Wednesday morning. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. The rest of the schedule will...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Canning scheduled to start as Los Angeles hosts Minnesota

Minnesota Twins (14-27, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (18-24, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Jose Berrios (3-2, 3.75 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 49 strikeouts) Angels: Griffin Canning (3-2, 4.78 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 37 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: Nelson Cruz and the Twins will take on...
NBADetroit Free Press

Los Angeles Lakers at Phoenix Suns Game 1 odds, picks and prediction

Phoenix Suns host the 7-seed Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1 of the Western Conference first-round playoff series Sunday at their self-titled arena. Tip-off is at 3:30 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze the Lakers-Sunsodds and lines, with NBA picks and predictions. Chris Paul averaged 16.4 points and 8.9 assists, while...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Wood expected to start as San Francisco hosts Los Angeles

Los Angeles Dodgers (26-18, third in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (28-16, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Trevor Bauer (4-2, 2.20 ERA, .75 WHIP, 77 strikeouts) Giants: Alex Wood (5-0, 1.75 ERA, .92 WHIP, 35 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants +131, Dodgers -151; over/under is...
NBABBC

NBA: Memphis Grizzlies make winning play-off start while LA Lakers lose

The Memphis Grizzlies shocked the Utah Jazz in their opening NBA Western Conference play-off game while reigning champions Los Angeles Lakers also lost. Dillon Brooks and Ja Morant combined for 57 points as the eighth-seeded Grizzlies shocked the top-seeded Jazz 112-109 in Salt Lake City. Devin Booker hit 34 points...
NBAledburyreporter.co.uk

Devin Booker leads Phoenix Suns to victory over Los Angeles Lakers

Play-off debutant Devin Booker starred for Phoenix Suns in a 99-90 victory over Los Angeles Lakers. Booker had 34 points, while fellow play-off first-timer Deandre Ayton contributed 21 points. The only negative for the Suns was a shoulder injury suffered by Chris Paul. There was late drama at Madison Square...
NBAYardbarker

Lakers Focused on Bottling Up Hot-Shooting Suns in Playoff Opener

In the first round of the NBA playoffs, the Los Angeles Lakers face the daunting task of slowing down talented shooters like Devin Booker and Chris Paul for the Phoenix Suns on Sunday afternoon in the desert, forcing them off their usual spots they like to shoot the ball from and making them uncomfortable.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

5 greatest playoff scorers in Los Angeles Lakers history

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the most decorated franchises in NBA history. The reigning NBA champions have 17 NBA titles under their belt and many phenomenal players gave their absolute best to make this possible. From Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to LeBron James, there have been numerous talents who have worn the purple and gold jersey during their careers.
NBABBC

NBA play-offs: Milwaukee Bucks crush Miami Heat to take 2-0 series lead

The Milwaukee Bucks produced an exhibition of three-point shooting to crush the Miami Heat and take a 2-0 first-round play-off lead over last year's NBA Finals runners-up. The Bucks scored 22 out of 53 three-point attempts in the 132-98 win. Bryn Forbes netted five threes in the first half and...
NBAPosted by
Lakers Nation

Lakers News: Frank Vogel Calls Suns’ Chris Paul Foul On LeBron James A ‘Dangerous Play’

Game 1 of the first-round series between the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns was a physical affair and that all came to a head in the fourth quarter of the game. Following a missed free throw, LeBron James and Chris Paul got tangled up leading to James hitting the floor. Cameron Payne would then get into it with Alex Caruso and Montrezl Harrell, leading to Payne’s ejection from the contest.
NBAPosted by
PennLive.com

Los Angeles Lakers at Phoenix Suns free live stream (5/23/21): How to watch NBA Playoffs, time, channel

WATCH LIVE: fuboTV (free trial); Hulu Live TV (free trial); Sling. James, the four-time NBA title winner, hit a deep 3-pointer with less than a minute remaining to lift Los Angeles to a 103-100 win over the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night in a play-in tournament thriller. The victory sent the Lakers into the postseason and toward a matchup with the Suns.