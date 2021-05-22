newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Video: ‘Nintendo Switch My Way’ – Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury ad

By nintenmau5
My Nintendo News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNintendo have uploaded another entry in the ‘Nintendo Switch My Way’ series of adverts, and this time it’s all to do with the popular Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury title for Nintendo’s hybrid console. After launching back in February of this year, the game witnessed strong sales and proved to be popular with fans of the original thanks to its additional content and online capabilities (and it’s just a really, really good game!). Well, it seems Nintendo is understandably still keen to market the title and you can view their latest commercial for it below:

mynintendonews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Mario 3d World#Console Sales#Online Video#Super Mario 3d#The Game#Adverts#Time#Market#February#Strong Sales
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Super Mario
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Nintendo Switch
News Break
Nintendo
Related
Comicstoonado.com

Nintendo Hints At Future Animated Movies Beyond Illumination's SUPER MARIO Adaptation

Illumination Entertainment's upcoming animated Super Mario movie is slated to premiere next year, but it sounds like Nintendo will continue with the animated adaptations beyond its release. In a wide-ranging interview with Fast Company, Nintendo global president Shuntaro Furukawa alluded to future plans to adapt other Nintendo franchises into animated productions.
Video GamesEngadget

Nintendo's Switch Pro Controller drops back down to $59 at Amazon

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. While Nintendo's Joy-Cons are suitable for casual gameplay, they can get uncomfortable...
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

Rumour: New 3D or 2.5D Donkey Kong game being developed by Super Mario Odyssey team

A juicy rumour is doing the rounds this afternoon which suggests that Nintendo’s internal development team are taking over the beloved Donkey Kong series and are busy readying a new 3D or 2.5D Donkey Kong game. The game is apparently being developed by the Super Mario Odyssey developers over at Nintendo EPD. Retro Studios currently have their hands full developing the next game in the Metroid Prime series after the Bandai Namco version of the game was ultimately scrapped by Nintendo. Nintendo Life says that they have heard the same thing about a new Donkey Kong game for Switch from a trusted source, however, they say that the game isn’t fully 3D. Instead it will be a 2.5D game. It should also be noted that it’s also Donkey Kong’s 40th anniversary, so hopefully we should see something at E3 if this rumour is proved legitimate.
Video Gamesthathashtagshow.com

Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Sequel Get Nintendo Switch Release Courtesy of Disney

The Nintendo Switch is going to get a pair of new Lucasfilm games from Disney. Or rather, some old ones that are getting some new releases. Disney officially announces that they will bring a pair of SNES-era Lucasfilm games to the Nintendo Switch. As you can see above, the games in question are the little-known Zombies Ate My Neighbors and its even more little-known sequel Ghoul Patrol. Both games are 16-bit run-and-gun style games where you must save your town from a horde of zombies and other monsters. While neither games sold particularly well, they did get critical acclaim for their graphics, humor, and surprisingly deep and complex gameplay.
Video Gameshappymag.tv

Nintendo Switch Pro: all the rumours surrounding Nintendo’s worst-kept secret

An upgraded Nintendo Switch – dubbed the Nintendo Switch Pro – is all but confirmed. Here’s everything there is to know about the powered-up console. As a producer of top-tier consoles that have rocked generations, no one can stay silent whenever new rumours of a new Nintendo gadget surface. That’s why all eyes are on Nintendo as they remain mysteriously quiet on any updates regarding the Nintendo Switch Pro – or whatever it may be called.
Video Gamesmobilesyrup.com

Super Mario Odyssey and 6 other Switch games are steeply discounted right now

Buy at Amazon Canada for for $54.95 (save $25.04) There are a lot of reasons why Super Mario Odyssey was declared an instant classic upon release on the Nintendo Switch console. As the pinnacle of the 18-game Super Mario series, it evolved from linear levels to sprawling kingdoms, from timed runs to open-ended tasks, and from fun-but-templated power-ups to the novelty of a sentient cap.
Video GamesComing Soon!

Report: Nintendo’s Mario Odyssey Team Working on Donkey Kong Game

Nintendo is reportedly bringing the Donkey Kong series back in-house for a new 2D platformer created by the team behind Super Mario Odyssey that could line up with the big ape’s 40th-anniversary celebration. DK’s last big outing was on Nintendo’s previous console, the Wii U. 2014’s Donkey Kong Country: Tropical...
Video GamesIGN

Fire: Ungh's Quest - Nintendo Switch Animated Launch Trailer

Check out the adorable and fun animated launch trailer for Fire: Ungh's Quest. After falling asleep during his watch and getting banished from his village after letting the fire go out, Ungh has to redeem himself by finding a new flame. Go on a journey with Neanderthal Ungh on a quest to find fire in this puzzle adventure game, Fire: Ungh's Quest, available now on Nintendo Switch.
Video GamesNintendo Life

Talking Point: New Super Mario Bros. Is 15 Years Old, And It's Still Fantastic

New Super Mario Bros. is now 15 years old, hooray! Yet it's not always universally loved, so our reviewer Stuart Gipp explains why it's actually an under-rated classic. It’s quite funny to consider that the highest-selling Nintendo DS game of all time - shifting in excess of 30 million copies worldwide – is still a title I’d consider to be under-rated. If anything, it’s respected as the formative entry in a divisive series that’s considered to never really have evolved.