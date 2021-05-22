Band Battles: 16 Times Two Groups Used the Same Name at Once

What's in a name? If you're a multi-platinum, arena-filling rock band, the answer is often "enough to go to court over." Plenty of rockers have gone through ugly, years-long litigation in order to wrest control of their band name back from their ex-bandmates, with both sides feeling equally entitled to the moniker. Sometimes it's a cut-and-dry case, with three-quarters of an original lineup triumphing over a former drummer or bassist who played on one lesser-known album or ill-fated tour. Other times it's more complicated, as co-leaders of a band — typically a singer and guitarist — have gone their separate ways and launched multiple versions of their old group.