Music

Band Battles: 16 Times Two Groups Used the Same Name at Once

By Bryan Rolli
Ultimate Classic Rock
Ultimate Classic Rock
 4 days ago
What's in a name? If you're a multi-platinum, arena-filling rock band, the answer is often "enough to go to court over." Plenty of rockers have gone through ugly, years-long litigation in order to wrest control of their band name back from their ex-bandmates, with both sides feeling equally entitled to the moniker. Sometimes it's a cut-and-dry case, with three-quarters of an original lineup triumphing over a former drummer or bassist who played on one lesser-known album or ill-fated tour. Other times it's more complicated, as co-leaders of a band — typically a singer and guitarist — have gone their separate ways and launched multiple versions of their old group.

Ultimate Classic Rock

Ultimate Classic Rock

Classic rock music news, interviews, pictures, songs and lists from classic rock artists.

Tracii Guns
Jon Anderson
Rick Wakeman
Steve Howe
Jay Rock
