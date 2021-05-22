newsbreak-logo
Mendon dad was among five finalists for Legoland Master Model Builder

Milford Daily News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOMERVILLE — Wednesday afternoon found Mendon resident Dylan Ritchotte snapping tiny, colorful bricks together against the clock and four other competitors, part of a unique interview to find Legoland Discovery Center Boston’s next Master Model Builder. “My entire life I have been obsessed with Legos,” said Ritchotte, 32. “Ever since...

