newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Chronic Disease Self-Management telephone class to begin June 15

By Guest Columnist
Ironton Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWellness classes provided by the Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7) are continuing over the phone due to the pandemic. Beginning June 15, the AAA7 will be offering the popular Chronic Disease Self-Management Program through a telephone conference call. The format will allow the AAA7 to connect and support class participants while learning valuable tools to manage their chronic disease. The telephone conference classes will be facilitated by AAA7 staff through a toll-free call-in number. Classes will be held weekly on Tuesdays, 1:30 p.m.–2:30 p.m., June 15–20. Participants in the Chronic Disease Self-Management Program will gain needed support in addition to a number of other benefits including:

irontontribune.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Self Management#Depression#The Chronic#Chronic Care#Chronic Stress#Health Care#Area Agency#Resource Center#Www Aaa7 Org#Medicare Medicaid#Inc#Disease Self Management#Class Participants#Wellness Classes#Long Term Care Options#Participation#Telephone#Aaa7 Staff#Valuable Tools#Registration Deadline
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Facebook
Related
Healthehrintelligence.com

Chronic Disease Care: Essential AI for Health Plans

Chronic disease is crushing the healthcare system. Approximately two-thirds of American adults have one or more chronic conditions and their care consumes 86 percent of health costs. To mitigate this burden, the Geneia Data Intelligence Lab has developed a series of analytic models to help health plans manage the health...
FitnessPosted by
FOX 4 WFTX

Free Chronic Pain Self-Management workshops next week

Would you like to learn how to better manage chronic pain conditions such as arthritis, fibromyalgia, back pain, headaches and more? Lee Health is offering a free six-week “Chronic Pain Self-Management” workshop, a research-based program originally developed by Stanford University.
Agricultureppioneer.com

Systems management of disease includes vaccination program

Managing infectious diseases in cattle herds involves all aspects of the beef cow-calf system. The systems approach includes matching genetic selection to resources, meeting nutrition requirements, reducing environmental stress and the use of specific vaccine protocols. That vaccine protocol is part management and part product/protocol selection, according to North Dakota State University Extension veterinarian and livestock stewardship specialist Gerald Stokka. […]
Workoutswinonahealth.org

Winona Health HealthyFit weight management program begins June 2

Winona Health’s HealthyFit eight-week program will be held online, making it more convenient for people to begin meeting their goals and improving their health. The small-group program, held virtually, makes it easy for people to attend the sessions from work or home. The next HealthyFit Weight Management series meets online...
Toledo, OHToledo Blade

Open for you: UTMC pain rehabilitation program takes interdisciplinary approach to chronic pain management

James Bladel spent years in factories, hefting chrome-plated bumpers, driving forklifts and working on assembly lines. “It took a toll on me,” he said. “I was hurting all the time. For the last almost five years, I couldn’t stand straight up and down. I was always hunched over. I couldn’t turn my head if I had to look at you. I’d have to turn my chair.”
Piketon, OHnewswatchman.com

"Self-Employment: From Dream to Reality" Small Business Classes Being Offered

Piketon—The Workforce & Business Development Program at Community Action Committee of Pike County will be offering classes focusing on the process of starting your own business. The “Self-Employment: From Dreams to Reality” class sessions will be held on Tuesday and Thursday each week from 1 – 4pm, starting June 1 and ending on July 1. These classes will be held at the OSU Endeavor Center located at 1864 Shyville Road, Piketon.
HealthThrive Global

Anne-Julie Tessier: “Beware of self-treating and promote self-management instead”

Technologies can gamify the experience to encourage patients to adhere to healthy eating recommendations or for participants to comply with a research protocol. One of the consequences of the pandemic is the dramatic growth of Telehealth and Telemedicine. But how can doctors and providers best care for their patients when they are not physically in front of them? What do doctors wish patients knew in order to make sure they are getting the best results even though they are not actually in the office? How can Telehealth approximate and even improve upon the healthcare that traditional doctors’ visits can provide?
Danville, PAbeckershospitalreview.com

Geisinger launches chronic disease remote monitoring system

Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger Health System on May 25 launched ConnectedCare365, a virtual care delivery platform for patients with chronic diseases that uses remote monitoring, artificial intelligence and data analysis tools to improve patient outcomes. ConnectedCare365 allows patients to monitor their weight, blood pressure, glucose and other metrics using a mobile...
Grocery & SupermaketMySanAntonio

New Prescribable Tool Helps Healthcare Practitioners Heal Patients Through Food

MEBANE, N.C. (PRWEB) May 24, 2021. The Plantrician Project and PlantPure, Inc. are announcing their collaborative launch of the PlantPure Rx program. This is the world’s first food-supported, educational immersion program designed to introduce patients to the health benefits of plant-based nutrition. The two partners will introduce the program through an on-line webinar for healthcare practitioners on May 26 at 3pm ET.
Visual Artnatchitochesparishjournal.com

Ceramics class to begin May 20

Two sessions of a beginning ceramics class, “Playing in the Mud,” will be offered this summer through Northwestern State University’s Office of Electronic and Continuing Education. The first session is on May 20 through June 24 with the second session on July 15 through August 19. The class will be offered on Thursday from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. in Room 113 of the Fine Arts Annex.
HealthTechCrunch

Disease-related risk management is now a thing, and this young startup is at the forefront

It’s no wonder the press — and, seemingly moviemakers, too — are interested in Dean. Surgery is her first love, but she also studied tropical diseases and not only applied what she knows about outbreaks on the front lines last year, but also came to appreciate an opportunity that only someone in her position could see. Indeed, after the pandemic laid bare just how few tools were available to help the U.S. government to track how the virus was moving and mutating, she helped develop a model that has since been turned into subscription software to (hopefully) prevent, detect, and contain costly disease outbreaks in the future.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

New AHA Statement on Aortic Stenosis in Chronic Kidney Disease

The evaluation and management of aortic stenosis (AS) in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) is complex and clinically challenging and requires a multidisciplinary heart-kidney team-based approach, the American Heart Association (AHA) says in a new scientific statement. "There are several facets in which this population differs quite remarkably from...
Healthdiabetesselfmanagement.com

Farxiga Approved for Chronic Kidney Disease

Farxiga (dapagliflozin), a type 2 diabetes drug, has been approved as a treatment for chronic kidney disease by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), as noted in an FDA news release. The new approval means that Farxiga has been found to be an effective treatment for chronic kidney disease,...
Cancervermontbiz.com

Marcelle Leahy begins chemotherapy treatment for chronic leukemia

Vermont Business Magazine Marcelle Leahy, a Registered Nurse and the wife of Senator Patrick Leahy, today (Tuesday) will start treatment for the next few weeks for Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL), a chronic form of adult leukemia. Mrs Leahy was diagnosed with the cancer in 2019. Her treatment will be as an outpatient.
Health Servicesdocwirenews.com

Management of the ENT consultation during the COVID-19 pandemic alert. Are ENT telephone consultations useful?

Acta Otorrinolaringol Esp. 2021 May-Jun;72(3):190-194. doi: 10.1016/j.otorri.2020.06.001. Epub 2020 Jul 8. OBJECTIVE: To describe how the ENT and Head and Neck departments of the HMM and HVC hospitals were managed during the COVID-19 state of alert and to analyse the results obtained to assess the usefulness of telephone consultations in our specialty.