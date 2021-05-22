Chronic Disease Self-Management telephone class to begin June 15
Wellness classes provided by the Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7) are continuing over the phone due to the pandemic. Beginning June 15, the AAA7 will be offering the popular Chronic Disease Self-Management Program through a telephone conference call. The format will allow the AAA7 to connect and support class participants while learning valuable tools to manage their chronic disease. The telephone conference classes will be facilitated by AAA7 staff through a toll-free call-in number. Classes will be held weekly on Tuesdays, 1:30 p.m.–2:30 p.m., June 15–20. Participants in the Chronic Disease Self-Management Program will gain needed support in addition to a number of other benefits including:irontontribune.com