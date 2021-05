Franklin County Commissioner Marilyn Brown announced her resignation Tuesday, citing family health issues. Her last day will be Friday. "I think family has to come first. my mom is 92 and in Cleveland, and I've lost a year not seeing her," she said at the end of Tuesday's commissioners meeting. "We don't have much time left. ... I can't do the position I want to do it and the way I feel I need to do it and take care of my family."