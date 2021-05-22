How to watch Indy 500 qualifying Saturday and Sunday

Defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott persevered through terrible conditions Sunday at the Circuit of the Americas to win the rain-shortened race for his first victory of the season. The win didn't come easy for the current king of the road courses, however. Pouring rain and standing water on the track left drivers with little visibility and treacherous conditions to race in. Elliott led five of the 54 laps run, and he was driving hard to stretch his lead knowing that he would have to pit again to refuel before the finish. Instead, the track conditions continued to deteriorate, and NASCAR called a halt to the proceedings in a lucky break for Elliott. The win was the fifth of the season for Hendrick Motorsports and came just one week after the organization swept the top four finishing positions a Dover.