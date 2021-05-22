Carl’s Jr. destroyed in fire

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Valley Law Enforcement Memorial in partnership with local law enforcement agencies honors our fallen officers Friday evening. "Today we're honoring the Imperial Valley Law Enforcement Officers Memorial, with a motorcade from the United States border patrol El Centro sector headquarters to the El Centro courthouse on Main Street," shares Border Patrol agent Carlos Pitones. "In the past, we have honored 41 officers who have died in the line of duty here in the Imperial Valley. And this year, we'll be adding two more officers to that list: Border Patrol agent Flores-Bañuelos and Officer Coronel from the El Centro Police Department."