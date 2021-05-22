newsbreak-logo
Carl’s Jr. destroyed in fire

By VINCENT OSUNA, Staff Writer
Imperial Valley Press Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEL CENTRO — Carl’s Jr. restaurant on South Fourth Street was completely burned in a second-alarm fire that occurred Friday morning. Only the four outside walls of the restaurant now stand, as the fire caused the roof to completely cave in.

