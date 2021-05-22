Alphonso Davies appreciates Hansi Flick’s coaching style at Bayern Munich

In a recent interview with The Independent, Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies talked over a few reasons why his team has been so successful over the past two years. Not shockingly, Davies credited outgoing manager Hansi Flick for fostering an environment where players are free to be creative and focus on their work without having to worry about nonsense. Specifically, Davies said the coaching staff were able to communicate and coach effectively without having to berate players on the training ground.