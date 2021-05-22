Must love dogs? Flossmoor to allow pets in outdoor dining areas despite some disagreement

Restaurants in Flossmoor may now allow dogs and cats in outdoor dining spaces, but the new ordinance did not get unanimous support from the village’s trustees. The village board voted 5-1 on Monday, May 17, to pass an ordinance amending Flossmoor’s municipal code to pave the way for animals to be allowed on premises during business hours where food is sold, though only in outdoor spaces. Trustee Joni Bradley-Scott cast the lone dissenting vote.