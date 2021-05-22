newsbreak-logo
Flossmoor, IL

Must love dogs? Flossmoor to allow pets in outdoor dining areas despite some disagreement

 5 days ago

Restaurants in Flossmoor may now allow dogs and cats in outdoor dining spaces, but the new ordinance did not get unanimous support from the village’s trustees. The village board voted 5-1 on Monday, May 17, to pass an ordinance amending Flossmoor’s municipal code to pave the way for animals to be allowed on premises during business hours where food is sold, though only in outdoor spaces. Trustee Joni Bradley-Scott cast the lone dissenting vote.

Related
Illinois StateOnlyInYourState

Spend The Night Under A Teepee At This Unique Illinois Campground

With plenty of campgrounds to choose from around the Prairie State, there’s nothing quite like Lena KOA Holiday. Surrounded by countryside and with gorgeous flower gardens and grassy areas on the property, it’s an ideal place to take a staycation. Best of all, it has plenty of camping options – including teepees!
Flossmoor, ILflossmoor.org

Green Commission Meeting

Charged to examine and where appropriate recommend locally feasible, Flossmoor specific programs for Village resident education and participation on activities and practices that promote environmental awareness and behavior by residents in an effort to promote an environmentally conscientious community at the household level.
Cook County, ILJournal & Topics

Organization Helps Seniors Maintain Independence

For the last three years, Schaumburg-based North West Housing Partnership (NWHP) has paved the way to independence for senior citizens 65 and up to “age in place” and remain in their homes. Through the Community Aging in Place, Advancing Better Living for Elders (CAPABLE) program, barriers that would otherwise prevent...
Flossmoor, ILhfchronicle.com

5/7/2021 | What You Need to Know This Weekend

PREPARE FOR JUNETEENTH - The nonprofit organization You Matter 2 is planning an HF Juneteenth Festival, and the group's leaders are encouraging local residents to get ready by signing up to volunteer and stocking up on gear. Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. JUNETEENTH GEAR -...