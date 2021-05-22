newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Records two hits Friday

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCain went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI in Friday's loss against the Reds. Cain bounced back from an 0-for-5 performance Wednesday and has now hit safely in three of his last four games, posting two multi-hit performances in that span. The veteran outfielder is hitting just .221 this season, but that can be attributed to a slow start in April -- he's hitting .254 with two extra-base hits, four RBI and nine runs scored during the current month.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lorenzo Cain
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brewers#Reds#Hits#April#Veteran#Slow Start
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBlindyssports.com

Yelich, Cain return to Brewers’ lineup

Christian Yelich and Lorenzo Cain rejoined the Milwaukee Brewers’ lineup Monday for the start of a four-game visit to the Philadelphia Phillies. Yelich had not played since April 11 while dealing with a back injury, and Cain had sat since April 13 due to a quad injury. Brewers manager Craig...
MLBmadison

Vince Velasquez, J.T. Realmuto lift Phillies over Brewers

PHILADELPHIA — Closer Hector Neris needed 40 pitches to make sure the Philadelphia Phillies’ bullpen didn’t blow another one. Vince Velasquez threw six sharp innings, J.T. Realmuto hit a two-run homer and the Phillies held on to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 Monday night. Velasquez (1-0) allowed one run and...
MLBdailyjournal.net

Brewers activate Yelich and Cain from IL, send down Hiura

PHILADELPHIA — The NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers are finally starting to get more healthy. Milwaukee activated 2018 NL MVP Christian Yelich and fellow outfielder Lorenzo Cain from the injured list and put both in the starting lineup for Monday night’s game at Philadelphia. The Brewers made room for the two...
MLBHastings Tribune

Milwaukee-Philadelphia Runs

Brewers first. Kolten Wong grounds out to second base, Nick Maton to Brad Miller. Lorenzo Cain homers to center field. Christian Yelich singles to left center field. Travis Shaw walks. Christian Yelich to second. Avisail Garcia called out on strikes. Daniel Vogelbach pops out to shallow infield to Didi Gregorius.
MLBPost-Crescent

Brewers activate Christian Yelich, Lorenzo Cain from injured list, send out Keston Hiura and Tyrone Taylor

PHILADELPHIA - It was another active day for the Milwaukee Brewers with their injury list Monday but this time in a good way. Outfielders Christian Yelich and Lorenzo Cain were activated from the 10-day injured list and immediately placed in the starting lineup for the series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Yelich had been out three weeks with lower back discomfort and Cain had been sidelined nearly as long with a left quadriceps strain.
MLBMidland Daily News

Milwaukee-Miami Runs

Marlins first. Miguel Rojas homers to center field. Jesus Aguilar grounds out to shallow infield, Kolten Wong to Billy McKinney. Corey Dickerson singles to shallow infield. Adam Duvall strikes out swinging. Brian Anderson strikes out swinging. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Marlins 1, Brewers 0. Brewers...
MLBmadcitysportszone.com

Brewers fall to Philadelphia in series opener

Milwaukee got two key pieces back in its lineup but it wasn’t enough in a 4-3 loss Monday night in Philadelphia. Christian Yelich and Lorenzo Cain both returned from the injured list after extended absences. In his first at-bat since April 13, Cain drilled a solo home run. He finished 1-for-4 and a walk. Yelich, in his first at-bat since April 11, singled to left center. The outfielder would finish 2-for-4.
MLBMLB

Despite returns from IL, Crew falls short

Lorenzo Cain put a charge into a fastball in his first at-bat off the injured list on Monday, and sent it a Statcast-projected 446 feet into the left-center-field concourse at Citizens Bank Park, up there with the cheesesteaks. Christian Yelich followed Cain at the plate, and off the IL, lining another fastball to the opposite field for a 95.8 mph single.
MLBMLB

Bader slips, Cain scores -- you gotta see this!

MILWAUKEE -- Well, that’s one way to snap a scoring slump. The Brewers plated the first run of Wednesday’s game against the Cardinals in the strangest way imaginable, with Harrison Bader stumbling and fumbling in center field and Lorenzo Cain taking advantage to give the home team the lead. Here’s...
MLBbrewcrewball.com

Brewers comeback falls short as the Phillies win 4-3

The Milwaukee Brewers and the Philadelphia Phillies kicked off the first game of a 4-game set in Philadelphia this evening. Adrian Houser took the mound for the Brewers. Vince Velasquez toed the rubber for the Phillies. The Brewers struck first in the top of the first. In Lorenzo Cain’s first...
MLBSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Wild pitch on strikeout sparks Brewers' 4-1 win over Cardinals

MILWAUKEE — On Tuesday, the Cardinals had one hit for seven innings and two for 10 before exploding for five runs to prevail in the 11th. Play it again, Sam, as on Wednesday night. The Cardinals again had one hit for seven innings before rallying. Milwaukee righthander Brandon Woodruff had...
MLBdarnews.com

Anderson takes no-hit bid into 7th, Braves beat Brewers 5-1

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Ian Anderson took a no-hit try into the seventh inning, Freddie Freeman hit a two-run homer and the Atlanta Braves beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-1 on Saturday night. Anderson (3-1) cruised through the first six innings, mixing a 96 mph fastball, an effective changeup and an even...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

MLB roundup: Corbin Burnes sets strikeout record in Brewers' loss to Cards

Nolan Arenado had three hits and drove in a run as the visiting St. Louis Cardinals posted a 2-0 win over the Milwaukee Brewers in the rubber match of a three-game series on Thursday. Arenado's two-out single off right-hander Corbin Burnes (2-3) in the first inning scored Tommy Edman, who...
MLBtonyspicks.com

Atlanta Braves vs Milwaukee Brewers 5/16/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Atlanta Braves vs Milwaukee Brewers 5/16/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Atlanta Braves will have their third match with the Milwaukee Brewers at the American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at 2:10 PM EDT. The Braves won the two meetings so far against the Brewers. The team claimed victory in their recent match to a score of 5-1. Freddie Freeman scored the first point in the 1st inning. William Contreras homered in the 8th inning and earned the winning point. Atlanta had 5 runs, 11 hits, and 5 RBIs in the game. The Braves are 3rd at 19-20 in the NL East Division.
MLBbrewcrewball.com

Beating Run Differential the 2021 way:

In baseball, teams win by scoring more runs than their opponents. So many use this over all run differential for a season as a projector for how many games a team will win. It is called the Pythagorean Theorem of Baseball but things don't have to work that way. This...
MLBCBS Sports

Brewers' Josh Hader: Escapes with ninth save

Hader allowed a run on two hits and a walk in one inning Sunday, striking out two and earning a save over Atlanta. Hader gave up a walk and a single to put runners on the corners with one out in the ninth. After a sacrifice fly by Dansby Swanson, he allowed a two-out hit before punching out William Contreras to avoid blowing the save. Hader is still perfect through nine save opportunities despite allowing a run for the first time this month. He's sporting a stellar 1.15 ERA and 28:7 K:BB through 15.2 innings.
MLBlindyssports.com

Braves bid for sweep against sputtering Brewers

A pair of ascending young right-handers will square off on Sunday afternoon when the visiting Atlanta Braves vie for a three-game sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers. Atlanta’s Huascar Ynoa (4-1, 2.23 ERA) will bid for his fifth straight victory when he opposes Milwaukee’s Freddy Peralta (3-1, 2.77). Peralta, 24, will...
MLBrotoballer.com

FanDuel MLB DFS Lineup Picks (5/14/21): Daily Fantasy Baseball Advice

We have a typically massive Friday night slate on tap, although FanDuel unfortunately is not including the second game of the Royals-White Sox twin bill, robbing us of an opportunity to stack some Chicago bats against Kansas City’s vulnerable Jakob Junis. Nevertheless, there are still plenty of favorable situations to...