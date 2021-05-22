Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Records two hits Friday
Cain went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI in Friday's loss against the Reds. Cain bounced back from an 0-for-5 performance Wednesday and has now hit safely in three of his last four games, posting two multi-hit performances in that span. The veteran outfielder is hitting just .221 this season, but that can be attributed to a slow start in April -- he's hitting .254 with two extra-base hits, four RBI and nine runs scored during the current month.www.cbssports.com