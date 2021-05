Both new and old houses alike can look a bit downcast and old-fashioned, even if they have recently been remodeled. Getting the modern look is not easy to achieve, and if it is not done correctly you could end up with mismatched spaces and different styles that do not complement each other. Getting the decor and look just right is essential. Decluttering your rooms and keeping on top of the daily mess will ensure that your home looks its best all the time.