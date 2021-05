Note: My waiver wire report digs a little deeper and is slanted toward high-stakes leagues (15 teams) The Blue Jays placed the rising Alejandro Kirk on the injury list with a hip issue. They expect him to miss a couple of months. Toronto will be forced to give Jansen the majority of starts. His bat projected to have upside coming into the majors, but he only hit .189 over his last 530 at-bats with 66 runs, 21 home runs, and 67 RBI. Jansen will take walks (9.7 percent) while being about league average in his strikeout rate (20.8). Over two games coming into Saturday, he hit a pair of home runs with three RBI. The catching pool lacks talent due to some injuries, giving Jansen some attention in the free-agent market as a C2 in deep leagues.