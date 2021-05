Last night’s small split slate gives way to a gigantic Friday of MLB DFS action with 14 games on deck. There are a wealth of high-end pitching options on the slate today, including several top-tier aces in excellent matchups. A few seemingly dominant starters are in worse matchups than others and ownership is all over the place, so it will be an important day to monitor projections heading towards lock. On the hitting side, several standout stacks and home run candidates are emerging across the DraftKings and FanDuel, both for upside and value, though leverage is more difficult to come by.