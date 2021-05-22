newsbreak-logo
Martian rover Zhurong takes first drive on surface of Mars, China says

By Reuters
NBC News
NBC News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING — A remote-controlled Chinese motorized rover drove down the ramp of a landing capsule on Saturday and onto the surface of the Red Planet, making China the first nation to orbit, land and deploy a land vehicle on its inaugural mission to Mars. Zhurong, named after a mythical Chinese...

