Activists blockade McDonald's distribution centers in UK

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — Animal rights protesters are blockading four McDonald's distribution centers in the U.K. in an attempt to get the burger chain to commit to becoming fully plant-based by 2025. Animal Rebellion said Saturday that trucks and bamboo structures are being used at the distribution sites in Hemel Hempstead,...

