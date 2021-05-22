Predicting stats for the Washington Football Team rookies

Justin Fields falling to the 11th pick was difficult for a lot of college football enthusiasts to understand. What exactly was missing from his game? He has size, arm strength, accuracy, a squeaky clean reputation off the field, and is lauded for his intelligence. That is everything NFL teams could hope for in a quarterback. Yet he was the fourth one taken. If there was one common complaint that surfaced about him, it was his iffy ability to process defenses. Something Kurt Warner doesn’t quite understand.