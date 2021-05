Being that updates to Yamaha’s cross-country and enduro bikes fall one year behind those of the manufacturer’s four-stroke motocross models, the YZ450FX was due for a revamp in 2021. Sure enough, that’s exactly what the bLU cRU’s 450 off-road competition motorcycle was given. The YZ450FX was last updated in 2019, and it won Dirt Rider’s 450 Off-Road Shootout that same year, so the bike has proven its worth as a cross-country racebike model. How much better is the 2021 version? We were eager to find out for ourselves after dynoing, weighing, and measuring it, and quickly got to work testing it in the field.