Activists blockade McDonald’s distribution centers in UK

McDonald’s is raising pay at all company-owned restaurants. With all the discussion of raising the minimum wage and the struggle to find and retain employees McDonald’s has taken a step towards raising its pay. The fast-food chain announced on Thursday that it would be raising the wage for its employees at company-owned stores in the U.S. The raise will be a 10% increase with employees making an average of $13. The expected average pay will be $15 by 2024. This raise will apply to about 660 stores across the U.S., which is 5% of the chain’s domestic business.