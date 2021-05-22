newsbreak-logo
Activists blockade McDonald’s distribution centers in UK

By Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON — Animal rights protesters are blockading four McDonald’s distribution centers in the U.K. in an attempt to get the burger chain to commit to becoming fully plant-based by 2025. Animal Rebellion said Saturday that trucks and bamboo structures are being used at the distribution sites in Hemel Hempstead, Basingstoke,...

