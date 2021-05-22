newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milton, PA

Bucknell partners with Milton Public Library for COVID-19 book

By Justin Strawser jstrawser@dailyitem.com
Posted by 
The Daily Item
The Daily Item
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E2hia_0a7ryAcA00

MILTON — A new project from Bucknell Humanities Center (BHC) asks children, young adults and their families to reflect on their experiences of COVID-19 by completing take-home work kits that will eventually be compiled into a community-authored archival book.

BHC, in partnership with the Milton Public Library, will kick off “Living History: Community Perspective and Observations During COVID” at 11 a.m. today at the library, 541 Broad St., Milton.

The partnership with the Milton Public Library is the first Public Humanities Initiative for the BHC. It was conceived and designed by Kathi Venios, administrative assistant for the BHC, who worked in close collaboration with professor Claire Campbell, history, and BHC director and professor Maria Antonaccio, religious studies.

“This community-wide project, Living History, aligns with the library’s mission for community programming and outreach, and spotlights the value of its resources for local history,” says Venios. “It will introduce kids, pre-teens, teens and adults to the ideas of community memory, local history, archives and records, and provides an opportunity for everyone to express their lived experiences in a creative and inclusive way.”

Starting today, families can pick up Living History and Summer Reading Home Bags. The bag of supplies is funded by the BHC and holds the tools for families to color, write and/or draw their own lived experience during the COVID-19 pandemic. Families can use prompt questions found on the postcard in the bag as a starter conversation for documenting their story.

Kris LaVanish, director Milton Library, is looking forward to the partnership.

“It’s such a cool idea and a great way to connect,” said LaVanish. “Kathi lives in Milton, but works at Bucknell and she thought this would be a fun way to partner.”

LaVanish said the partnerships are happening in other areas.

“This is a trend, libraries and schools teaming up for projects like this. Bucknell is certainly a great partner for us,” she said. “We hope we can use a project like this to build patronage, increase our work with partners and really grow our collect.”

Venios has been developing the project over the past several months. Participants are asked to submit their Living History contribution to the library by July 16.

All submissions will be scanned for the purpose of printing the archival book, “Living History: Community Perspective and Observations During COVID,” which will be donated to the library as the first community-authored archive in recent times.

“I’ve reached out to the Montgomery House Library and professor Campbell reached out to Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority to expand to other local regions,” Venios said. “Each of these entities have agreed to partner with the library and ask families from the summer lunch program and summer day camps to color, write and/or draw their living history story and submit it to the library.”

The Daily Item

The Daily Item

Sunbury, PA
1K+
Followers
209
Post
422K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Item

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Milton, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Health
City
Milton, PA
Milton, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Living History#Local History#Covid#Public Libraries#Community Schools#Assistant Professor#Humanities#Public Schools#Bhc#The Milton Public Library#Director Milton Library#Professor Campbell#Community Memory#Professor Claire Campbell#Book#Administrative Assistant#Collaboration#Community Perspective#Religious Studies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Milton, PAPosted by
The Daily Item

34 students inducted National Junior Honor Society

MILTON — Thirty-Four students in the Milton Area School District were inducted into the newly-revitalized National Junior Honor Society. Milton Middle School has re-established its chapter of the National Junior Honor Society (NJHS). Initially established on Sept. 15, 1987, the chapter existed while Milton had a Junior High School. Unfortunately, the chapter waned in the 1990s. The current faculty and leadership at Milton Middle School have decided to revitalize the chapter.
Pennsylvania StateWGAL

Pennsylvania increases capacity limits for indoor, outdoor events

LANCASTER, Pa. — Capacity can be increased at indoor and outdoor events and gatherings in Pennsylvania. The maximum occupancy for indoor events is now 50% and 75% for outdoor events. Those new limits went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday. Fairs, festivals, concerts, business meetings, conferences and receptions will all...
Pennsylvania StateState College

Lion Shrine, Pennsylvania State University Sign to Undergo Renovations

Two popular on-campus Penn State landmarks will close next month to receive renovations and landscaping improvements. The Nittany Lion Shrine and Pennsylvania State University near Beaver Stadium will close for about four weeks starting June 1. A new walkway will be installed outside the shrine, while renovations at the Pennsylvania State University sign will provide accessible walkway upgrades and new landscaping.
Milton, PAMilton Daily Standard

Milton in Motion

MILTON — The Improved Milton Experience (TIME) has announced its Milton in Motion Outdoor Wellness Program, being held through October. Those wishing to participate should register online at VisitMiltonPA.org. Participants will be asked to log the laps they complete, either walking at the Milton State Park Mid Trail or in...
Milton, PADaily Item

TIME to host outdoor wellness program

MILTON — TIME — The Improved Milton Experience will hold its Milton in Motion “Walk — Jog — Run” Outdoor Wellness Program through Oct. 31. People are welcomed to register online at visitmiltonpa.org/miltoninmotion. The purpose of this event to encourage individual fitness and health while social distancing outdoors. It promotes...
Milton, PAnewsitem.com

$3 million health center opens near Milton

MILTON — When Dr. Richard Smith learned of the Geisinger 65 Forward Health Center concept — and that one such center would be opening near Milton — he immediately jumped at the opportunity to return to his roots in the Central Susquehanna Valley. The doors of the new health center...
Northumberland County, PADaily Item

Environmental ‘mini grants’ produce big results

Significant and meaningful results often come in small packages. That certainly is the hope building with two $3,000 “mini grants” coming from the state to Northumberland County to fund specific environmental and educational initiatives. Northumberland County Conservation District Manager Judy Becker said one of the grants will fund a program...
Milton, PAPosted by
The Daily Item

Milton Rotarian earns international award for fighting polio

MILTON – The president of the Milton Rotary Club has been honored by The Rotary Foundation for his decades-long effort to help eradicate polio around the world. R. Jeffrey Coup, a 47-year member of the Milton club and a past district governor, received a PolioPlus Pioneer Award on May 1, one of 10 awarded worldwide.
Milton, PAMilton Daily Standard

Milton Rotarian earns worldwide PolioPlus Pioneer Award

MILTON – One might say Jeff Coup bleeds Rotary Blue and Gold. A 47-year member of the Milton Rotary Club, Coup, the PolioPlus chairman for Rotary District 7360, has received a PolioPlus Pioneer Award, one of 10 awarded worldwide to those who have championed Rotary’s drive to eradicate polio throughout the world.
Shamokin, PADaily Item

Environmental grant to fund trees, educational programs

SHAMOKIN — A $3,000 environmental education grant will provide trees and educational signage at the Claude Kehler Park in Shamokin. Northumberland County Conservation District Manager Judy Becker said the grant will fund a program to engage the community in planting native trees/shrubs to help mitigate the impacts of acid mine drainage and provide awareness through educational signage. The grants went to 51 projects from the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).
Northumberland County, PAnewsitem.com

County receives DMVA grant for free veterans transportation

SUNBURY — Northumberland County veterans and their escorts, including spouses and caregivers, will receive free public transportation for the next three years thanks to a $20,000 grant received from the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. The transportation will be provided by rabbittransit, which is partnering with the Northumberland...
Milton, PAMilton Daily Standard

Summer reading plans set

MILTON — The summer will be filled with tales and tails as the Milton Public Library presents a multitude of programming for both children and adults. Library Director Kris LaVanish said an extensive roster of activities will be offered as part of the library’s Summer Reading Program. The theme for the summer will be “Tails and Tales.”
Milton, PAMilton Daily Standard

Preparing to pedal out polio

MILTON — With all of the advances made in the efforts to eradicate polio worldwide, there are often setbacks which highlight the importance of continuing to raise the funds needed to wipe out the disease. Jeff Coup, president of the Milton Rotary Club, became involved with Rotary's Polio Plus campaign...
Milton, PAMilton Daily Standard

UGI Energy Services donates to Meadowbrook

MILTON — UGI Energy Services LLC, the midstream and energy marketing subsidiary of UGI Corporation, announced its contribution of $200,000 to support 70 private and parochial schools and scholarship organizations in Pennsylvania. As part of the contribution, $5,000 was donated to the Meadowbrook Christian School’s scholarship fund. The contributions were...
Milton, PAMilton Daily Standard

Milton announces graduation date change

MILTON — With Gov. Tom Wolf on Tuesday announcing a lifting of restrictions on large-group gatherings, effective at the end of May, the Milton Area High School has changed its graduation plans. The district’s commencement ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, in the high school gym.
Milton, PADaily Item

Geisinger 65 Forward Primary Care Center opening Monday in Milton

MILTON — Geisinger 65 Forward, a community-based health-and-wellness primary care clinic designed exclusively to serve an older population is opening to patients this Monday at 5170 Route 405, South Gate Plaza. The center is designed to meet the health needs of those age 65 and up by bringing the most-used...
Milton, PADaily Item

Milton launches First Friday event with plenty of variety

MILTON — This Friday kicks off a summer-long celebration to be held on the first weekend of each month. First Fridays, held from 5 to 8 p.m. on the first Friday of each month, will feature Downtown Milton shops and restaurants along with art, history, wine/beer tastings and live music. Grand sponsors are Geisinger and UPMC.