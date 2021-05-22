Bucknell partners with Milton Public Library for COVID-19 book

MILTON — A new project from Bucknell Humanities Center (BHC) asks children, young adults and their families to reflect on their experiences of COVID-19 by completing take-home work kits that will eventually be compiled into a community-authored archival book.

BHC, in partnership with the Milton Public Library, will kick off “Living History: Community Perspective and Observations During COVID” at 11 a.m. today at the library, 541 Broad St., Milton.

The partnership with the Milton Public Library is the first Public Humanities Initiative for the BHC. It was conceived and designed by Kathi Venios, administrative assistant for the BHC, who worked in close collaboration with professor Claire Campbell, history, and BHC director and professor Maria Antonaccio, religious studies.

“This community-wide project, Living History, aligns with the library’s mission for community programming and outreach, and spotlights the value of its resources for local history,” says Venios. “It will introduce kids, pre-teens, teens and adults to the ideas of community memory, local history, archives and records, and provides an opportunity for everyone to express their lived experiences in a creative and inclusive way.”

Starting today, families can pick up Living History and Summer Reading Home Bags. The bag of supplies is funded by the BHC and holds the tools for families to color, write and/or draw their own lived experience during the COVID-19 pandemic. Families can use prompt questions found on the postcard in the bag as a starter conversation for documenting their story.

Kris LaVanish, director Milton Library, is looking forward to the partnership.

“It’s such a cool idea and a great way to connect,” said LaVanish. “Kathi lives in Milton, but works at Bucknell and she thought this would be a fun way to partner.”

LaVanish said the partnerships are happening in other areas.

“This is a trend, libraries and schools teaming up for projects like this. Bucknell is certainly a great partner for us,” she said. “We hope we can use a project like this to build patronage, increase our work with partners and really grow our collect.”

Venios has been developing the project over the past several months. Participants are asked to submit their Living History contribution to the library by July 16.

All submissions will be scanned for the purpose of printing the archival book, “Living History: Community Perspective and Observations During COVID,” which will be donated to the library as the first community-authored archive in recent times.

“I’ve reached out to the Montgomery House Library and professor Campbell reached out to Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority to expand to other local regions,” Venios said. “Each of these entities have agreed to partner with the library and ask families from the summer lunch program and summer day camps to color, write and/or draw their living history story and submit it to the library.”