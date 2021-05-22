Loss of Initiative 65 hurts Mississippians
As a Mississippian who currently resides in Texas, I observed the voter referendum, Initiative 65, take form. Interestingly, the voters would decide the fate of a law designed to launch Mississippi forward to join 34 other states in providing scientifically proven benefits (and hope) for a very narrow group of families who suffer under a set of 22 debilitating conditions. Initiative 65 would provide those families with the legal means to alleviate conditions that no compassionate individual would wish on another.www.dailycorinthian.com