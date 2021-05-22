Smullen: The Governor’s book deal is unconscionable in the wake of COVID-19

Assemblyman Robert Smullen (R,C,I,SAM-Meco) blasted the governor for profiting from a book detailing the importance of leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic, despite the now-public knowledge that his administration oversaw the disastrous health policy of placing COVID-positive patients into nursing home facilities and subsequently covering up the true number of COVID-related deaths in those facilities. As part of a joint press conference, including legislators from the Assembly and Senate, Smullen is continuing to push for accountability of leadership.