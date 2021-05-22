newsbreak-logo
Smullen: The Governor’s book deal is unconscionable in the wake of COVID-19

 4 days ago

Assemblyman Robert Smullen (R,C,I,SAM-Meco) blasted the governor for profiting from a book detailing the importance of leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic, despite the now-public knowledge that his administration oversaw the disastrous health policy of placing COVID-positive patients into nursing home facilities and subsequently covering up the true number of COVID-related deaths in those facilities. As part of a joint press conference, including legislators from the Assembly and Senate, Smullen is continuing to push for accountability of leadership.

House Rentmylittlefalls.com

Smullen calls for end to eviction moratorium

Assemblyman Robert Smullen (R,C,I,SAM-Meco) was part of a press conference to call for an end to the eviction moratorium imposed by Gov. Cuomo at the start of the pandemic last year. Although the idea began with good intentions, Smullen believes the time for pausing rent payments is causing real damage to our small business landlords, and will further harm renters even more once the moratorium is lifted.
Albany, NYNY Daily News

Cuomo’s COVID book deal over $5 million, tax records show he made $3.59M in 2020

ALBANY — Gov. Cuomo will make more than $5 million for his controversial pandemic-themed book on leadership during the COVID crisis. The embattled governor was paid $3.1 million as part of his book deal in 2020 and donated $500,000 of his earnings to the United Way and vaccination efforts, his office said. He paid $1.5 million in taxes and incurred $117,000 in expenses, according to federal tax filings made public Monday.
Public HealthNews 12

Cuomo faces backlash over $5 million COVID-19 response book deal

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is facing some backlash Tuesday just one day after disclosing that he was paid a $3.1 million advance to write his COVID-19 leadership book last year and under his publishing contract will make another $2 million on the memoir over the next two years. Vivian Zayas, co-founder...
Public HealthTaylorsville Times

Governor Cooper Lifts Many COVID-19 Restrictions

Following New CDC Guidance on Face Coverings, Governor Cooper Lifts Many COVID-19 Restrictions. State to lift gathering limits, social distancing requirements in all settings and indoor mask mandate for most settings. On Friday, May 14, 2021, Governor Roy Cooper and North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy...
Albany, NYBuffalo News

Cuomo's Covid pandemic book deal totaled $5.1 million

ALBANY – Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s 2021 book deal on his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic totaled $5.1 million, according to his federal tax filings released to reporters on Monday. The governor’s book contract, which has been criticized by Republicans and Democrats, called for a $3.1 million payment in 2021...
Tacoma, WAcityoftacoma.org

Mayor on Governor's May 13 COVID-19 Update

Mayor Victoria Woodards’ Response to Today’s COVID-19 Update and Announcements From Governor Jay Inslee. Tanisha Jumper, Media and Communications, tjumper@cityoftacoma.org, (253) 591-5152. Maria Lee, Media and Communications, maria.lee@cityoftacoma.org, (253) 591-2054. Mayor Victoria Woodards’ Response to Today’s COVID-19 Update. and Announcements From Governor Jay Inslee. TACOMA, Wash. -- I appreciate the...
New York City, NYTimes-Herald

Cuomo's $5.1M COVID book deal shows that it pays to fail

NEW YORK — Now we know how much Gov. Andrew Cuomo got for his deadly, tyrannical handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in New York: A cool $5.1 million. That was the size of the contract that Cuomo signed to write his book, “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons From The COVID-19 Pandemic.”
Politicschautauquatoday.com

Borrello blasts Governor over $5.1 million book deal

State Senator George Borrello is critical of Governor Andrew Cuomo's $5.1 million deal for the book on how he led the state during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Sunset Bay Republican recently introduced legislation in the State Senate that would prevent elected officials from being able to publish books while in office. Borrello spoke about the issue during an appearance on WDOE's Viewpoint program on Friday...
Lexington, KYwvih.com

Governor Appeals To Students To Take COVID-19 Shot

Governor Andy Beshear is calling on Kentucky’s students to take the COVID-19 shots. He said Tuesday (5/18) their help is crucial to overcome a challenge that adults can’t do on their own. The governor visited a Lexington high school to promote the vaccinations. He referred to the vaccine as “the...
New York City, NYNewsday

Cuomo's book deal

What company does Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo keep with his just-confirmed $5 million book deal?. As publishing has grown more and more top-heavy and reliant on huge blockbusters, we’ve seen plenty of editors take big gambles on books they hope will pay for all the others. That includes presidents and...