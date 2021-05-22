Pope Francis Set to Get All-Electric Popemobile in 2022 Based on the Fisker Ocean
Fisker, a company that makes sustainable electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions, unveiled the first all-electric vehicle for Pope Francis. Fisker co-founders, Henrik Fisker and Dr. Geeta Gupta-Fisker presented Pope Francis, along with a private audience, the vision for this next-generation popemobile on Thursday during a visit to the Vatican City. Read more for additional pictures and a bonus video.www.techeblog.com