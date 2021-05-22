Pope Francis Set to Get All-Electric Popemobile in 2022 Based on the Fisker Ocean

Pope Francis delivers his blessing during his weekly general audience in the San Damaso Courtyard of the Apostolic Palace at the Vatican May 12, 2021. (CNS photo/Paul Haring) Pope Francis today expressed his “very great concern” at the armed clashes in Gaza and Israel and made an urgent, passionate appeal “to those with the responsibility” to bring a ceasefire and “to walk the path of peace” with the help of the international community. He also denounced the killing of children in this conflict as “terrible and unacceptable.”