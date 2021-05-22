BBC technology correspondent Rory Cellan-Jones is using AI to monitor his Parkinson’s
As his right hand starts to tremble with increasing urgency, veteran BBC correspondent Rory Cellan-Jones glances at it briefly before checking his watch. ‘Ah,’ he says, ‘it’s time for my medication.’ Navigating the kitchen of his West London home to collect his pill tray, his right foot drags slightly — a symptom, along with his shaking hand, of the Parkinson’s which Rory, 63, was diagnosed with in January 2019.trendswide.com