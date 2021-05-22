Friends of Franc Preserve, Bethel Land Trust establishing Wildflower Meadow

Vermont Business Magazine The Preservation Trust of Vermont (PTV) is soliciting proposals from individuals, organizations, and businesses interested in acquiring 52 Main Street, Proctor, VT, home of the Vermont Marble Museum. PTV acquired 52 Main Street in 2014 as part of an effort to preserve and protect the collections of the Vermont Marble Museum when they went up for sale by the previous owner. PTV has since stabilized the building and now plans to transfer ownership to the next steward of this remarkable property.