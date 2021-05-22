newsbreak-logo
Friends of Franc Preserve, Bethel Land Trust establishing Wildflower Meadow

By WLAD Newsroom
wlad.com
 4 days ago

The Friends of the Franc Preserve and the Bethel Land Trust are asking for volunteers to help establish a Wildflower Meadow. People are needed to rake the area, sow the seeds and spread straw over the 7,500 to 9,000 square feet. Hours today and tomorrow are 10am to noon and noon to 2pm. The organizations has a limited supply of rakes so volunteers are asked to bring their own garden rake and gloves. Refreshments will be provided.

