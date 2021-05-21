newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Rob LoCascio of LivePerson: “Conversational AI is already becoming part of our everyday lives”

By David Liu
Thrive Global
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConversational AI is already becoming part of our everyday lives. Most people are familiar with how Alexa or Siri can help them get tasks done, but our vision is to help every brand create their own conversational AI that works for them and their customers, not in service of big tech. In the context of the pandemic, you can think of our tech as doing for customer engagement what Zoom did for meetings: providing a convenient, better way to do business that won’t go away now that people have seen how much of an impact it has made.

thriveglobal.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deepak Chopra
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liveperson#Sat#Big Tech#Economy#Voice Chat#Communication#Virtual Experiences#Personal Experience#Liveperson#Lpsn#T Mobile#Bella#Youtube#Conversational Ai#Conversational Designers#Ai Functions#Old School Live Chat#Customer Engagement#Asynchronous Messaging#Traditional Voice Calls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Artificial Intelligence
News Break
Technology
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Virtual Reality
News Break
Starbucks
Related
Technologywosu.org

Everyday AI

Artificial Intelligence is more than just a powerful computer to support social media. AI is sophisticated and living up to its promise to enhance our everyday lives – from robots that support and teach special needs children to algorithms that can help predict the risk of developing breast cancer.
Internetchainstoreage.com

Exclusive Q&A: Having a conversation with customers – via AI

The ability to automatically conduct a dialogue with customers is evolving past the level provided by traditional chatbots. Chain Store Age recently spoke with Armand Ruiz, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning program director, IBM, about how “conversational AI” is changing the way retailers engage customers. How would you define...
Softwaresiliconangle.com

COVID caused conversational AI to accelerate, says IBM

Customer care communications have been kick-started into an artificial intelligence application world because of a slew of calls about COVID overwhelming traditional call center operations, according to IBM. And it hasn’t just been tech companies morphing over to the AI alternatives. “[COVID] created a lot of problems for organizations,” said...
TechnologyPosted by
Forbes

The Future Workforce: How Conversational AI Is Changing The Game

Shama Hyder is CEO of Zen Media, which turns brand moments into momentum, a best-selling author, and an internationally renowned keynote speaker. Society has long been fascinated by artificial intelligence. Countless movies have been made about robots taking over the world, and while they make for good entertainment, it’s just not realistic.
Technologyaithority.com

StepStone Further Expands Autonomous Matching, Acquires US Conversational AI Technology Mya

StepStone, one of the world’s leading online job marketplaces, is taking the next big step in transforming how people find jobs. StepStone has acquired the San Francisco based, multiple award-winning conversational AI (artificial intelligence) technology Mya. With the help of Mya’s conversational AI, StepStone will fundamentally change the way it engages with job seekers, nurtures those relationships, and matches them to right job opportunities. On top of just searching for jobs, StepStone will interact with its users conversationally through new channels to discover more about job seeker preferences, skills, and interests and increase the number and quality of matching job applications.
Pasadena, CALos Angeles Business Journal

Robotics Company Embodied Acquires Conversational AI Business

Pasadena-based Embodied Inc. released a product last year called Moxie, an artificial-intelligence-enabled robotic companion for young children. The device — which Time selected as one of its top inventions of 2020 — is designed to support kids’ social and emotional development through interactions themed around concepts like kindness, friendship and respect.
SoftwareTechCrunch

Google’s LaMDA makes conversations with AIs more conversational

LaMDA is meant to be able to converse normally about just about anything without any kind of prior training. This was demonstrated in a pair of rather bizarre conversations with an AI first pretending to be Pluto and then a paper airplane. While the utility of having a machine learning...
TechnologyPosted by
HIT Consultant

Amalgam Rx Acquires Geetha’s Conversational AI Assets to Drive AI-Based Behavioral and Clinical Interventions

– Amalgam Rx, Inc., the leader in connecting healthcare providers and life sciences companies through a SaaS-enabled digital marketplace and product platform has acquired the assets of Geetha, LLC, an adaptive, conversational AI company. Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed. – The acquisition bolsters Amalgam’s data science assets,...
Coding & Programmingredsharknews.com

How to understand video scaling and framerate conversion - part one

Replay: There's some amazing and rather beautiful science called for when we scale video and convert frame rates. This rather technical-sounding subject turns out to be a fascinating story. You'd be forgiven for thinking that converting video images from one format to another should be reasonably straightforward. After all, we're...
Technologymediapost.com

And Now a Word From Alexa: Leveraging Voice Search & SEO Optimization

While most hospitality organizations were trying to connect with consumers at the front desk, the folks at Red Roof Inn set their sights on more strategic voice opportunities. Kevin Scholl, Red Roof’s Director of Digital Marketing, discusses leveraging voice technology, SEO optimization and why they’re proud to be the only …
Retailtechacute.com

Conversational AIs Now Take Your Drive-Through Orders

Did you ever experience using a restaurant’s drive-through and ended up with the wrong products or missing items? Many people know the feeling, which often lowers the overall customer service experience, especially if a place becomes known for getting orders wrong “all the time.” There is an attractive solution for such and related problems provided by the conversational AI from Hi Auto, powered by cloud technology from Intel Xeon and the Intel NUC (Next Unit of Computing), which is a mini PC.
Technologyaithority.com

Artificial Solutions Further Expands Its Conversational AI Platform Reach to 86 Languages

Artificial Solutions announced support for two additional languages, Korean and Albanian, to the already supported 84 languages, further expanding the company’s global footprint. With the company’s built-in language support covering close to 40% of the world’s population, the Conversational AI platform can deliver assistance in multiple languages to audiences worldwide.
Businessmartechseries.com

Coursera Partners with Persona to Verify its Global User Base

Persona, the identity infrastructure company offering businesses the building blocks to create a personalized identity verification experience for any use case, announced today that it is partnering with Coursera, one of the world’s leading online learning platforms. Coursera selected Persona as its identity verification partner to better serve its community, which has grown to more than 82 million learners worldwide.
Real Estatemartechseries.com

Chime and Revaluate Combine AI-driven Technologies to Deliver Next Level Lead Conversions

Chime Technologies, an award-winning sales acceleration system for the real estate industry, and Revaluate, a data company that reveals likely movers, announced the two companies have joined forces to help real estate professionals zero in on the leads that have the highest propensity to transact and bolster conversions. Both solutions are highly regarded for their innovative use of artificial intelligence (AI) technology. By integrating capabilities directly into the Chime platform, the partnership will combine lead insights from within the Chime system with real-world data sources from Revaluate’s proprietary database to pinpoint the hottest leads. To learn more, check out our blog post.
SoftwareJeffbullas's Blog

How to Generate High-Converting Copy With AI Copywriting Software

Despite what many people tell you, copywriting is more of a science than it is an art. Expert copywriters use a formula to compile a set of words in the most compelling structure possible to persuade action. This formula has been learned and adapted over decades of testing and adjusting...
Technologyaithority.com

3 Reasons Intelligent Automation is the Future of the Enterprise

With intelligent automation integrating with AI ML, you can take on more complex tasks. Embarking on an automation journey is not a new concept. For more than a decade now, automation has proven to advance business outcomes and processes, and companies have more than caught on. According to McKinsey, 66% of businesses in 2020 were piloting solutions to automate at least one business process, up from 57% two years earlier. What began as a set of standardized rules to automate certain processes has grown as businesses have also matured.
Technologymartechseries.com

OneAffiniti and Contentstack Partner to Deliver Content Marketing Capabilities for Global Channel Partners

Combination of Through-Channel Marketing and Agile headless CMS offers brands ability to expand beyond English-speaking markets globally. Contentstack, the leading Content Experience Platform (CXP), today announced a partnership with OneAffiniti, a provider of through-channel marketing solutions for the world’s largest technology brands and their 3,500 channel partners. As part of the partnership, OneAffiniti has integrated Contentstack into its proprietary Through-Channel Marketing Automation (TCMA) platform to accelerate international growth.
Technologytowardsdatascience.com

AI Blindspots — Part I

AI and technology are ambient. AI is also being touted as the elixir for all businesses with huge initiatives starting across enterprises and millions being poured into creating ‘AI solutions’. AI is embedded in our lives and influencing it in ways that vacillates between rewarding and exciting to alarming and concerning.