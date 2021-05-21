Rob LoCascio of LivePerson: “Conversational AI is already becoming part of our everyday lives”

Conversational AI is already becoming part of our everyday lives. Most people are familiar with how Alexa or Siri can help them get tasks done, but our vision is to help every brand create their own conversational AI that works for them and their customers, not in service of big tech. In the context of the pandemic, you can think of our tech as doing for customer engagement what Zoom did for meetings: providing a convenient, better way to do business that won’t go away now that people have seen how much of an impact it has made.