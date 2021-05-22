Bethel fire officials remind resients to keep hydrants clear of tall brush
Bethel fire officials remind resients to keep hydrants clear of tall brush. Bethel Fire officials usually make this plea in the winter when snowbanks are high, but are also calling on residents to make sure fire hydrants are clear this summer. Whether it’s tall grasses, shrubs, or anything else, firefighters say a hidden hydrant is a useless hydrant. Anyone with a hydrant on their property is asked to keep it visible year round.wlad.com