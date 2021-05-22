newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Bethel fire officials remind resients to keep hydrants clear of tall brush

By WLAD Newsroom
wlad.com
 4 days ago

Bethel fire officials remind resients to keep hydrants clear of tall brush. Bethel Fire officials usually make this plea in the winter when snowbanks are high, but are also calling on residents to make sure fire hydrants are clear this summer. Whether it’s tall grasses, shrubs, or anything else, firefighters say a hidden hydrant is a useless hydrant. Anyone with a hydrant on their property is asked to keep it visible year round.

wlad.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Hydrants#Firefighters#Shrubs#Wlad Newsroom Bethel Fire#Bethel Fire Officials#Tall Grasses#Visible Year Round#Snowbanks#Winter#Calling
Related
Posted by
Daily Voice

ID Released For Man Found Dead At High School In Fairfield County

Police have released the identity of a man who was found dead in a stairway of a Fairfield County high school. The incident happened around 3:45 p.m., Sunday, May 16, when Bridgeport Police received a call reporting the body at Bassick High School. Bridgeport Police and AMR responded to the...
Fairfield County, CTPosted by
Daily Voice

Police ID Two Men Found Dead In Basement Of Fairfield County Illegal After-Hours Club

Police have released the identities of two men found shot dead in the basement of an illegal after-hours nightclub in Fairfield County. The men, 38-year-old Charles Dimples Barnes, of Bloomfield, in Hartford County, and Fairfield County resident Norman Charles Peters, age 40, of Stamford, were found around 1:55 a.m., Sunday, May 16, in Bridgeport, said Bridgeport PD Captain Kevin Gilleran.
Fairfield County, CTPosted by
Daily Voice

Crews Battle Elizabeth House Fire

Fire crews were quick to douse a blaze that broke out at an Elizabeth home Friday morning. Firefighters and EMS crews responded to 338 Bond St. — a two-and-a-half story home — and found flames showing from one side, according to initial reports. Crews made quick work of the fire...
Bridgeport, CTdailyvoice.com

Shots Fired During Bridgeport Little League Game Sparks Outrage

This story has been updated. State and local government officials are working to stem the number of shootings taking place in Fairfield County after shots were fired during a Little League game. The incident took place Saturday, May 15, during an East End game at Newfield Park in Bridgeport, said...
Middletown Press

Bethel is proposing a water main replacement project that will go to a townwide vote

BETHEL — Before proceeding with the next phase of its long-term water system improvement plan, the town needs the OK from taxpayers. That approval will be sought during an in-person special town meeting next Tuesday, when eligible Bethel voters will decide whether or not authorize the replacement of water mains on School, Rector and Pleasant streets, as well as Fleetwood Park.
Posted by
KICKS 105.5

5 Danbury Area Towns Eager to Celebrate Memorial Day Weekend 2021

We're almost back, baby! Residents of Danbury, New Milford, Bethel, Brookfield, and Newtown can't wait to get out and celebrate the upcoming Memorial Day weekend with family and friends. In most of the greater Danbury area towns, residents are looking forward to coming out of hiding to enjoy Memorial Day...
hamlethub.com

Support Locals in Need, Letter Carrier Food Drive Tomorrow in Bethel!

Please consider placing non-perishable food in a bag next to your mailbox for your letter carrier tomorrow, Saturday, May 15!. Currently, Bethel has 191 households (428 people) registered to utilize the Community Food Pantry and/or receive food basket deliveries from Brotherhood in Action.
98q.com

Easton Police honor officers, dispatchers, civilian

The Easton Police Department held an awards ceremony on Monday to honor three police officers, two dispatchers and one civilian for their exemplary actions involving two different incidents. Most of those recognized were cited for their life saving attempts involving a three car crash near Bethel. One officer was honored for rescuing a man and his dog from an icy pond in December.
wlad.com

New Milford, Bethel police investigating larcenies

New Milford Police are investigating a theft from a local business. Police say a man broke into JD Hair Salon on Route 7 on Monday night, shortly before 9pm and stole cash out of the register. Police are asking that anyone who recognizes the man in photos of the suspect posted to their Facebook page to contact the Department.
betheladvocate.com

Town of Bethel: ‘Starting Tomorrow, COVID Restrictions Begin Phasing Out’

Report by Paula Antolini, April 30, 2021, 11:25AM EDT. STARTING TOMORROW, COVID RESTRICTIONS BEGIN PHASING OUT. As the rate of infection of COVID-19 continues to fall, Governor Lamont has begun a phase-out of most restrictions, beginning tomorrow, May 1st. A second phase of easing will remove most remaining restrictions on May 19th. However, the indoor mask rule will remain in effect until further notice. Details are as follows:
98q.com

Wind could create dangerous conditions today

Bethel Emergency Management officials are cautioning that the wind advisory today could mean gusts near 55 miles an hour and the chance of sporadic power outages. Residents are urged to be prepared by charging cell phones and other electronic devices. The New Milford Fire Marshal is cautioning that the Forest...