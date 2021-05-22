Letter: CSI Booster Club thankful for successful golf tournament
The CSI Golden Eagle Booster Club would like to thank the following people and businesses for their help to make the Swire Coca Cola/CSI Golden Eagle Booster Club's Spring Fling Golf Tournament a success again this year. All of the proceeds benefit the Athletic Department at CSI. The Sponsors and donors are: Swire Coca Cola, Jack Stevens, Vanda and Harold Johnson, Red Rock Express, Vision Sources Eyecenter; First Federal Saving Bank; Watkins Distributing; Dwight & Bona Davis; Scarrow Meats; New China House; Stephan, Kvanvig, Stone and Trainor; Idalee Veterinary Services; Action Cycles & Sleds; Dawn Otero; Cold Stone Creamory; CSI Bookstore; Idaho Power; ABC Seamless; Marla Van Tassell; Jerome Country Club; Perkins Restuarant; Barry Rental & Equipment; El Sombrero; Magic Valley Alarm; Wok N Grill; Idaho Joe's - Joe Aquirre; Gem State Realty; Fisher's Technology; Gerties Brick Oven Cookery; Donnelley Sports; Chick-Fil-A; Travelers Oasis; Bruce & Annir Thomason; CSI Athletic Department; Laird & Vicki Stone; Jaker's; Norm's Family Dining; Gentry Floors; Jenny Cullum; Putter Mini Golf; Adventure Motor Sports; Sarah & Robert Grill; Quale's Electronics; Sleep Solutions; Farm Bureau - Barrett McClure; JP Cleaning Service; Falls Brand Meats; Brandon Otte; Prescott & Craig Insurance; Peterson's Reliable Electric; Copy-it; Ron Hicks; D & B Supply; Lytle Signs; Kneaders; Peggy Avant; Wilson Bates Appliance & Furniture; Anchor Bistro; Pizza Pie Cafe and Canyon Springs Golf Course. Without their support this event wouldn't have been an over whelming success. Thank You!magicvalley.com