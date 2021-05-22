Letter: CSI Booster Club thankful for successful golf tournament

Duxbury Youth Basketball would like to thank everyone who made this past winter season such a resounding success, especially against unprecedented headwinds, concerns, and precautions. As always – we thank the Duxbury Public School administration, custodial staff, and athletics for their cooperation and coordination. We give a big thank you to the Duxbury Board of Health and Duxbury Town Nurse for their guidelines and guidance. We also give a huge thank you to our volunteer coaches who strictly enforced every COVID-related protocol for the entire winter, and provided leadership to our youth with class, dignity and style.