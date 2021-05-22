newsbreak-logo
Letter: CSI Booster Club thankful for successful golf tournament

Twin Falls Times-News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CSI Golden Eagle Booster Club would like to thank the following people and businesses for their help to make the Swire Coca Cola/CSI Golden Eagle Booster Club's Spring Fling Golf Tournament a success again this year. All of the proceeds benefit the Athletic Department at CSI. The Sponsors and donors are: Swire Coca Cola, Jack Stevens, Vanda and Harold Johnson, Red Rock Express, Vision Sources Eyecenter; First Federal Saving Bank; Watkins Distributing; Dwight & Bona Davis; Scarrow Meats; New China House; Stephan, Kvanvig, Stone and Trainor; Idalee Veterinary Services; Action Cycles & Sleds; Dawn Otero; Cold Stone Creamory; CSI Bookstore; Idaho Power; ABC Seamless; Marla Van Tassell; Jerome Country Club; Perkins Restuarant; Barry Rental & Equipment; El Sombrero; Magic Valley Alarm; Wok N Grill; Idaho Joe's - Joe Aquirre; Gem State Realty; Fisher's Technology; Gerties Brick Oven Cookery; Donnelley Sports; Chick-Fil-A; Travelers Oasis; Bruce & Annir Thomason; CSI Athletic Department; Laird & Vicki Stone; Jaker's; Norm's Family Dining; Gentry Floors; Jenny Cullum; Putter Mini Golf; Adventure Motor Sports; Sarah & Robert Grill; Quale's Electronics; Sleep Solutions; Farm Bureau - Barrett McClure; JP Cleaning Service; Falls Brand Meats; Brandon Otte; Prescott & Craig Insurance; Peterson's Reliable Electric; Copy-it; Ron Hicks; D & B Supply; Lytle Signs; Kneaders; Peggy Avant; Wilson Bates Appliance & Furniture; Anchor Bistro; Pizza Pie Cafe and Canyon Springs Golf Course. Without their support this event wouldn't have been an over whelming success. Thank You!

