Liberty suffer first loss of season at the hands of Mystics, 101-72

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Syracuse Mets suffered their worst defeat of the season in a 16-1 loss to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Wednesday night at NBT Bank Stadium. Lehigh Valley (9-5) opened the game up in the top of the third inning. David Parkinson walked, Luke Williams singled and Ryan Cordell singled to load the bases. Mickey Moniak followed with a single to score Parkinson for a 1-0 IronPigs lead. C.J. Chatham then singled home Williams and Cordell to give Lehigh Valley a 3-0 advantage. A Darrick Hall groundout scored Moniak to make it a 4-0 game. Austin Listi doubled home Chatham for a 5-0 edge. Cornelius Randolph clubbed a ball to left field for an RBI ground-rule double, extending the Lehigh Valley lead to 6-0, and Edgar Cabral put the exclamation point on the inning with an RBI single to give the IronPigs a 7-0 lead.