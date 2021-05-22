Liberty suffer first loss of season at the hands of Mystics, 101-72

After winning its first three games of the spring, the DeForest girls soccer team suffered its first loss last Friday. The Norskies fell 9-1 to host Waunakee. “Waunakee beat us in every facet of the game,” DeForest coach Tim Esser said. “They seemingly converted on every opportunity (converting on 9 of 11 shots on goal) as we struggled to contain their speed. On top of losing on the scoreboard, Jessica Camarato hurt her ankle pretty bad. We could almost accept the loss on the field but losing the heart and soul of the team stung.”