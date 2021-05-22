newsbreak-logo
Liberty suffer first loss of season at the hands of Mystics, 101-72

By NetsDaily
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt seemed like everything was going down for the Washington Mystics Saturday. Entering the game, they were shooting a putrid 15.5 percent from three. Well, count tonight as progression to the mean. Washington shot 51.6 percent as a team and ran the New York Liberty out of the gym in the nation’s capital.

