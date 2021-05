Replay: In Part Two of our series on video processing and standards conversion, Phil Rhodes gives us a lesson on video scaling and why a hardware solution is the way to go. Bigger, as the saying goes, is better. Notwithstanding the most traditional interpretation of the phrase, this is certainly borne out in the experience of cinema-goers, who have traditionally been more impressed with greater screen size, a larger bucket of popcorn and anything up to an imperial gallon of carbonated sugar water that turns your tongue blue. Making pictures bigger, however, involves more technology. Perhaps surprisingly, so does making them smaller, as was discovered by people who noticed the problems of aliasing on Canon's famous 5D Mk. II camera, whose sensor was so much larger than the output image that adequately scaling it down became a serious technical issue.