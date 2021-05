A new Q&A between Nintendo and investors has revealed that many families need more than one Switch to meet their gaming needs. Nintendo shared the news in a recent Q&A call with investors, where it revealed the console’s popularity and overall success in 2020, as well as plans to expand that coverage in the future. One of the most notable things detailed in the Q&A was a report that 20% of the Switch sales made during that past year were sold to households that already own one. Engadget notes that the release of titles like Mario Kart Life: Home Circuit, as well as Animal Crossing: New Horizons could have helped fuel the purchases.