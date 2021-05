On the morning of April 21, the Fort Polk Office of the Staff Judge Advocate named and dedicated the Fort Polk Courthouse after Sgt. Maj. Howard Metcalf. Metcalf served as the 8th Regimental Sergeant Major of the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General’s Corps from Feb. 17, 1998, until his retirement in 2002. He passed away in November 2019 at the age of 72. The Fort Polk Courthouse Naming and Dedication ceremony was held in conjunction with Fort Polk’s 80th Anniversary and in the spirit of recognizing excellence within the ranks of the U.S. Army.