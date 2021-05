TWIN FALLS — Spring and summer bring many opportunities for Idahoans and visitors to explore Idaho’s trails, which open up access to many backcountry destinations. When trekking up a trail just outside of town or deep into Idaho’s mountains everyone should be aware of their surroundings that they share with many species of wildlife. While most wildlife encounters are welcomed and create lasting memories, inadvertent or surprise encounters can put both people, their pets and wildlife in a potential conflict situation.