newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Local hockey: Goure eyes showcase, Brodie praises Tavares

By Mark Malone
thechronicle-online.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeni Goure is eager to finally play some competitive hockey again. The Owen Sound Attack centre from Grande Pointe is among the more than 100 players committed to the PBHH Invitational on June 1-13 in Erie, Pa. The non-profit junior hockey showcase is designed to give players a chance to...

www.thechronicle-online.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Montour
Person
John Tavares
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Junior Hockey#Ontario Hockey League#Pbhh#Nhl Central Scouting#Stanley Cup#The Montreal Canadiens#The Maple Leafs#North Division#Chatham Kent#The Florida Panthers#The London Knights#The Anaheim Ducks#Waterloo Black Hawks#Missin Curfew#Umass#Ohsweken#Western#Ushl#Scotiabank Arena#Praises Tavares
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ice Hockey
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLtheleafsnation.com

TLN Three Stars: 40 in 49 for our favourite #34

The Toronto Maple Leafs started this game looking for redemption after losing in OT to the Montreal Canadiens a few nights ago. Well, they wanted redemption, and they got it. Just 15 seconds after puck drop Alex Galchenyuk opened the scoring for the Leafs. They didn’t stop there, as goals by John Tavares, Pierre Engvall, and Mitch Marner followed. The Leafs were up 4-0 at the end of the first, with 4 goals on 15 SOG. The second period was a bit more back and forth, it included a goal that was unfortunately called off for Ilya Mikheyev, and a goal for the Canadiens by none other than Cole Caufield. Just over three minutes into the third, Artturi Lehkonen got another past Jack Campbell making it 4-2. But, Auston Matthews managed to score another for the Leafs in the last few minutes of the period, ending the game at 5-2, giving the Leafs an exciting W.
NHLYardbarker

Maple Leafs’ John Tavares Changes Himself, His Game & His Stick

The captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs was asked what items he needed to have with him as he entered the bubble last summer. While a lot of other guys answered video games, phones and movies, John Tavares said books. He also said he was reading Stillness is the Key by Ryan Holiday. I bought the book that day and started reading. Now, nine months later, we see what Tavares learned from the book and how he is utilizing it.
NHLlastwordonsports.com

Toronto Maple Leafs X-Factors in the Playoffs

The Toronto Maple Leafs are heading into the playoffs as North Division leaders. They will be heavy favourites to start Round One against the Montreal Canadiens. Toronto currently holds the most promising roster they have put together in years. For this season to be considered a success, they will have to win multiple playoff rounds at the bare minimum. To do that, it will be key for these Toronto Maple Leafs X-factors to perform this postseason.
NHLpensionplanpuppets.com

Maple Leafs final grades are in

Way back in February, when we and the season were young, I did a very early grading on the Leafs. A lot has changed since then, and there are several significant members on the team who weren’t even part of our imaginations at that time. When I did this exercise...
NHLYardbarker

Maple Leafs’ Tavares Shakes His Head at Matthews’ Incredible Skill

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews scored a goal in Thursday’s game. That goal added to his team’s 5-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens and helped push the Maple Leafs to an eight-point North Division lead over the second-place Edmonton Oilers. By the way, that’s the biggest lead the first-place team has over the second-place team in any NHL division this season.
NHLawesemo.com

DraftKings Cheat Sheet: NHL DFS Picks with John Tavares | 5/1

After a small slate last night, we get a monstrous 13 games to build from tonight on the DraftKings NHL DFS main slate. The Toronto Maple Leafs are a heavy favorite to win tonight. They’re looking like the top team to stack as they take on the Vancouver Canucks in a game with one of the highest implied total goals. Awesemo is once again bringing you some of the best daily fantasy hockey plays on the day’s slate brought to you in a quick-hitting format, with all the information you need to start building your DraftKings NHL DFS lineups. The best part? It’s all based on our industry-leading projections from the No. 1 DFS player in the world, Alex Baker himself. For today’s slate, John Tavares is looking like one of the must-plays. Let’s get into the rest of the cheat sheet for Saturday, May 1.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Game 50: Hawks 3, Cats 4

The Blackhawks fell to the Panthers by a score of 4-3 despite Alex DeBrincat finally capitalizing on his inspiring play all night by forcing the game into overtime with a goal in the closing seconds of regulation. Adam Gaudette opened scoring by registering his first goal as a member of...
NHLCBS Sports

Panthers' Brandon Montour: Contributes two points Thursday

Montour scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist and added four hits in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Blackhawks. Montour set up Anthony Duclair's second-period goal before scoring one of his own in the third. The 27-year-old Montour has three points in nine games since he was acquired from the Sabres at the trade deadline. Overall, Montour has 17 points, 89 shots on goal, 60 blocked shots and 52 hits through 47 contests.
NHLtheleafsnation.com

Maple Leafs regular season report cards

It was a regular season like no other as the seven Canadian clubs battled it out amongst themselves for North Division supremacy, with the Leafs coming out on top at the end of the 56 game schedule. The team as a whole had an incredible season – arguably the best in franchise history – and it came on the backs of some fantastic individual performances.
NHLCBS Sports

Maple Leafs' T.J. Brodie: Bags helper Thursday

Brodie notched an assist, a plus-2 rating and two PIM in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens. Brodie helped out on a Pierre Engvall tally in the first period. Offense hasn't been a huge part of Brodie's first season as a Maple Leaf -- he has only 14 points and 47 shots on net through 53 contests. He's added a plus-26 rating and 82 blocked shots as a stable top-four defenseman.
NHLpensionplanpuppets.com

Leafs break out early; beat Habs 5-2

Tonight the Toronto Maple Leafs beat up on the struggling, slacker Montreal Canadiens. It wasn’t a fair fight but no one cares, really. The Leafs are heading to their first division win in 21 years and the Canadiens are heading to fourth place; just where we want them. This game...
NHLtheleafsnation.com

Mitch Marner’s Underappreciated Greatness — Staturday Weekly Column #18

What can be said about great players that hasn’t already been said? Especially around these parts. Those players who see themselves leading the Maple Leafs in some capacity can’t escape media attention. It’s the nature of being part of the NHL team with the largest fanbase: the more fans there are, the more media coverage can be consumed. It’s simple economics. Supply and demand.
NHLNHL

5 Takeaways: Bennett Scores in OT to Lift Panthers to Win in Chicago

Interviews with Head Coach Joel Quenneville, forward Sam Bennett and goaltender Spencer Knight. The Panthers aren't taking their foot off the gas. Still treating every game with the utmost importance despite having already punched their ticket to the playoffs, the Panthers clawed their way to another two points when Sam Bennett roofed a goal 4:08 into overtime to secure a 4-3 win over the Blackhawks at United Center on Thursday.
NHLNHL

RECAP: Blackhawks Fall to Panthers in OT, 4-3

DeBrincat's last-minute goal earns Chicago a point in overtime defeat to Florida. The Blackhawks led twice and tied it in the dying seconds to force overtime in a back-and-forth tilt, but ultimately fell to the Florida Panthers on Thursday night in the extra frame, 4-3. Adam Gaudette netted his first...
NHLYardbarker

Maple Leafs’ Veterans Will be Relied on for Deep Playoff Run

After the Toronto Maple Leafs early exit from the postseason at the hands of the Columbus Blue Jackets last season, general manager Kyle Dubas made it a point to address the team’s veteran presence and leadership on the team. While the team had captain John Tavares, Jason Spezza and Jake...
NHLrawcharge.com

Two-time Stanley Cup Champion Pat Maroon suspended one game by the NHL

Following the heated affair that was the Tampa Bay Lightning/Florida Panthers game on Saturday night, the NHL’s Department of Player Safety was quite busy. The two teams combined for 156 penalty minutes (118 in the third period alone) and featured more misconduct penalties (9) than goals (6). Two players from Florida, MacKenzie Weegar and Brandon Montour, were fined $5,000 each by the league while the harshest discipline was handed out to the Lightning Patrick Maroon. “The Big Rig” was suspended for one game by the league for roughing Montour.
NHLSecond City Hockey

I Place Things in Locations Which Later Elude Me: Panthers 4, Blackhawks 3

Although the playoffs aren’t realistic anymore, the Blackhawks still want to end the season on as positive a note as possible, so while they fell to the Panthers 4-3 Thursday night, the Blackhawks did show they’ll give high effort by pushing it to overtime. After a low-event start to the...