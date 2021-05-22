Historic St. Mary’s City + The Maryland Center for History & Culture Announce Joint Membership Program

ST. MARY'S CITY, Md. – Historic St. Mary’s City (HSMC), a museum of living history and archaeology at the site of Maryland's first capital that interprets the lives of the many people who have lived in this region for thousands of years, and the Maryland Center for History and Culture (MCHC), the oldest cultural institution in Maryland, have announced a joint member partnership allowing members to explore two great historic institutions that tell the story of Maryland’s origins. The partnership offers a $20 savings on a one-year membership to both organizations at either the individual or family level.