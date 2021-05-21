Where can you grab some beer on holiday Monday?

Umami still raises questions, even though it was officially accepted as a fifth taste at the end of the 20th century (via International Glutamate Information Service). Since then, new notions of taste are continuously being explored, redefining our experience with food. Kokumi is one of many expanded theories about taste. It has no flavor of its own, notes Ajinomoto, the group that first isolated umami to create a seasoning. The Ajinomoto Group has since experimented with the concept of kokumi, discovering that it enhances characteristics of umami, salt, and sweetness in other foods. The name kokumi derives from the words "rich taste" in Japanese, an attempt to qualify the sensation (via Kitchen Theory).