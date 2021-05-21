newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Where can you grab some beer on holiday Monday?

By BarrieToday Staff
bradfordtoday.ca
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the Victoria Day weekend now upon us, here is a list of Barrie-area locations where you can still pick up some beer on the holiday Monday. The Beer Store will have 75 select locations across the province will be open from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. In Simcoe County,...

www.bradfordtoday.ca
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Beer Store#Food Drink#The Visit#Visit Www Thebeerstore Ca#Simcoe County#Barrie Area Locations#Orillia#Alliston#Victoria#Grab
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
DrinksTime Out Global

You can try smashed avo beer at this year's GABS Festival

We've found it – the most Melbourne thing to exist. We're all well aware of smashed avo and the apparent threat it poses to millennials and their likelihood of becoming homeowners. We're also a state that is partial to getting on the beers. So Melbourne-based microbrewery Public Brewing Co thought it would be a great idea to combine the two.
SciencePosted by
Mashed

What Is Kokumi And Where Can You Find It?

Umami still raises questions, even though it was officially accepted as a fifth taste at the end of the 20th century (via International Glutamate Information Service). Since then, new notions of taste are continuously being explored, redefining our experience with food. Kokumi is one of many expanded theories about taste. It has no flavor of its own, notes Ajinomoto, the group that first isolated umami to create a seasoning. The Ajinomoto Group has since experimented with the concept of kokumi, discovering that it enhances characteristics of umami, salt, and sweetness in other foods. The name kokumi derives from the words "rich taste" in Japanese, an attempt to qualify the sensation (via Kitchen Theory).
Restaurantshvmag.com

Where to Grab a Bite After Hiking in the Hudson Valley

Peekamoose Restaurant & Tap Room | Photo by Roy Gumpel. After spending a day on the trails, fuel up at one of these nearby restaurants for delicious pub fare and refreshing beverage options. American Glory. 342 Warren St, Hudson. 518.822.1234. What better way to cap off a visit to the...
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Where To Celebrate Eid Now That You Can Finally Eat Before 8pm

After a whole lot of hide-and-seek moments with moon sightings, it’s finally Eid. You made it. And you know what that calls for? A big blow-out meal with your nearest and dearest. Whether that’s your family, your flat mates, or everyone who you said you’d make plans with ‘after Ramadan’, these are six great restaurants to have your first meal back.
Food & DrinksThe Takeout

Here are some things you can do to reduce kitchen waste

I toss out more food than I should. The biggest issues are when I only use part of something to cook a recipe, like an onion. I’ll wrap up the other half and put it in the fridge, and then forget about it. Next thing I know, I’m reaching in for something later and I find a sour onion-scented blob marinating in its own juices. Food52 has come up with a handy list of 15 tips to employ when you’re trying not to, well, be me. Here are a few I found particularly useful.
CyclingPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

Where Can You Ride a Bike in the Hudson Valley?

I'm in search of the best place to ride a bike in the Hudson Valley. I love riding my bike. On trails, on streets, and pretty much anywhere are great places to ride a bike if you ask me. Last year, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic I rode my bike pretty much every day. It got to a point where I was riding my bike like 50 miles a week. I absolutely loved it.
Fairfield, CTMiddletown Press

Vaccinated? Here's where you can get a free drink in Fairfield

As COVID-19 restrictions begin to lift in Connecticut Wednesday, Gov. Ned Lamont has partnered with the Connecticut Restaurant Association to launch the #CTDrinksOnUs campaign. From May 19 to May 31, residents that received the COVID vaccine will be able to select one drink from a list of pre-set drinks at...
RestaurantsPosted by
FanSided

Where can you find Burger King Crown Chicken Nuggets?

Have noticed a fan favorite missing from the Burger King menu? Those Crown Chicken Nuggets were on the menu till 2011 until they were unceremoniously removed. Even though guests can “borrow” a paper crown from the king, many people want those royal looking chicken nuggets back on the menu. For some Burger King fans, they will get a regal taste very soon.
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
5 On Your Side

Meet the new face of Budweiser's holiday beer cans

ST. LOUIS — The results are in! Budweiser has announced the winner of its “Pupweiser” contest. More than 100,000 dogs were in the running to be featured on the brewery’s holiday beer cans. On Monday, Budweiser announced 1-year-old Wilson, a Saint Bernard from Colorado, as the winner. Wilson is described...
Posted by
Vanessa Vanacore

Where to Grab the Best BYOB Brunches in Jersey City

We all know the tab at brunch can add up FAST if you’re not careful. But with a great ambiance, amazing friends, and the fact that it's the weekend, we all know that's hard to do. What makes it easy however? When a restaurant is BYOB of course. Saving money on drinks is the best way to keep that tab down and still have a fabulous time at brunch.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

Aldi's Coffee And Dulce De Leche Ice Cream Flavors Are Turning Heads

Aldi is a popular grocery store — not just for its great deals and reasonable prices, but also because shoppers can often find special treats and snacks within the aisles that can't be found at any other store. The chain has done it again, this time in the frozen treats section, with the release of their new Specially Selected ice cream flavors. These sweet, creamy desserts are now available in two new indulgent selections: Coffee and Dulce De Leche.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Where To Celebrate Your Birthday Now That You Can Actually Leave The House

Last year’s birthday probably involved the couch in your living room and/or a certain video conferencing service that rhymes with “boom,” which means 2021 is the year you make up for it. As the city reopens, there are now plenty of places to ring in your birthday with a meal that’s as special and extremely cool as you are. So here are 19 restaurants perfect for celebrating, now that you can actually leave the house. Oh, and happy birthday!
Chicago, ILurbanmatter.com

Where You Can Celebrate National Pizza Party Day in Chicago This Year

There’s an entire day dedicated to pizza parties? Like, c’mon. This is itching every single one of my elementary school sensibilities to the highest degree. May 21st in Chicago, some of the city’s most recognizable pizza spots are flexing their gabagool guns and boasting some of the best pizza pies they have to offer. Chicago is known as a pizza town, with signature deep dish pizza’s to tourists and the beautiful delicacy that is the square-cut tavern pie true Chicagoans brag about, there’s no shortage of good pizza in town. Here are some of the restaurants and bars around the city celebrating a little extra this year for National Pizza Party Day.
LifestyleWashingtonian.com

12 Cottages, Cabins, and Other Lodgings Where You Can Play It Safe

Think goats are adorbs? At the Goat Loft, a pastoral-chic apartment on a 13-acre farm in Round Hill, Virginia—near Harpers Ferry and the Appalachian Trail—you can feed and cuddle them. From $100 a night; on Airbnb. Distance from DC: 54 miles. Tiny House, Big Style. Minutes from the Blue Ridge...
Ohio Statecolumbusnavigator.com

6 Quarries Around Ohio Where You Can Go Swimming This Summer

There’s nothing better on a hot summer day than rocking up to a gorgeous swimming hole and taking a dip. We’ve got lots of gorgeous beaches in Ohio and plenty of pretty lakes, but what if you’re looking for something a little different? Luckily, this state some some truly gorgeous quarries that you can visit for a day of splashing around in clear waters.
Food & Drinksdudefoods.com

Bacon Beer Cheese Burgers

This is a sponsored post written by me on behalf of BUBBA burger. All opinions are 100% mine. I absolutely love burgers. In an average week I usually eat them at least five or six times. That’s why I always make sure to have a couple boxes of BUBBA burgers in my freezer!