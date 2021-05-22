newsbreak-logo
Dreams are driven to help you

By Jackie Bryson
Lowell Sun
There are many times in our lives when we are faced with situations that we are thrown into without warning. This can be unsettling, to say the least. However, you may have been warned and not even realized it. Your dream state has the ability to warn you of certain situations if you are so inclined to listen. Of course, there are times in life when you are warned that something is going to happen and there is nothing you can do about it, but that isn’t always the case. Paying attention to your dreams can make a difference.

