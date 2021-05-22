newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

Dryden barbershop relocates to new spot on Main Street

By Andrew Sullivan
ithaca.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dryden Barbershop’s 34-year residency at the Dryden Hotel officially came to an end earlier this month when the shop moved on to a different location. Thankfully for owner Sylvia Short it was a short move as the business set up shop at 57 West Main Street, next door to the Dryden Monument Company. Short said she decided to move the business after more than three decades at the hotel because she plans on trimming her work week down to three days in July, and did not want to pay the rent she was paying at the hotel spot.

www.ithaca.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sprinkler#Main Street#Christmas#Dryden Hotel#Shop#Fire#Trips#July#Fishing Lures#Carpet#Hair#Rocks People#Barbershop Relocates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
Freehold Township, NJPosted by
Beach Radio

Look What Amazingness Is Taking Over West Main Street in Freehold, New Jersey!

Do you know that when I moved around the country before coming back home to Jersey, I would order “hot wings” and no one knew what I was talking about? You know though, I know you do. How do you like em’? Are you like me and do you want them so spicy that they hurt a little? Do you do garlic, lemon pepper or mild buffalo? You can’t pick the wrong thing especially at Wingstop…hot wings are what they do! If you live in Freehold, you won’t have to go far to get your wings done right.
Dansville, NYHornell Evening Tribune

Something new, something old: Angie’s Ice Cream Shoppe opens on Dansville's Main Street

DANSVILLE — There is a new ice cream parlor in Dansville that has something for everyone’s sweet tooth cravings. Angie’s Ice Cream Shoppe held its grand opening on May 22. It is located in the historic 172 Main St. building, which once housed Angelo Belliotti’s Barber Shop for five decades. In honor of this past, the ice cream shoppe has old photos and documents on the walls to share the story.
PoliticsCity of Madison Wisconsin

828 E. Main Street

See Legistar file 65647 for full archive including comments and approval letter. Project Description: Allow nightclub use at a previously approved reception hall in Urban Des Dist. 8. Property Owners: Jessica Warternweiler & Eric Welch. Project Contact: Jessica Wartenweiler & Eric Welch. Alderperson: Brian Benford, District 6. Please see the...
Newton, IAnewtongov.org

Sponsor A Newton Main Street Planter

Newton Main Street invites your business, or organization to be involved in enhancing the beauty and vibrancy of downtown Newton by sponsoring a planter. In total, there are 14 planters to sponsor. A $200 donation will sponsor a planter for the year from May to November. The contribution helps provide...
Moultonborough, NHlaconiadailysun.com

Main street banners in Moultonborough Village

MOULTONBOROUGH — Just in time for Memorial Day, Main Street banners welcoming visitors are now installed along Route 25 in Moultonborough Village, promoting points of interest and historic landmark buildings in the downtown area. The banners celebrate existing natural, cultural and historical resources in the Village. “Downtown banners are an...
Retailarlingtonrealtyinc.com

3 Grafton Street

Sited on one of the most beautiful streets in the highly desirable West Village of Chevy Chase, this grand 6 BR/4.5 BA home combines historic elegance with a tasteful expansion and renovation. Located just steps from Chevy Chase Circle and all of the conveniences of Connecticut Avenue retail and restaurants, this home enjoys incredible privacy and quiet. A covered porch extending the width of the property and a pebble dash exterior provide a gracious, warm welcome. Site lines from the front door to the private rear garden, and a relocated main stair create an unusually open and generously-scaled foyer. High ceilings, custom millwork and gleaming hardwood floors extend throughout the Main Level which features a formal living with wood burning fireplace and traditional mantel, and sun-filled dining room on the front of the home, which open into comfortable daily living spaces in the rear. The Dining Room adjoins a professional butler's pantry and gourmet kitchen with expansive center island, designer granite countertops, top of the line appliances and informal breakfast room with picture window surround. Further complementing this home's main level is a fantastic step down great room with custom built in solid wood cabinetry and fireplace, exceptional custom milled and wood paneled library with floor to ceiling bookcases, French doors and wet bar. A wonderful screened front porch with ceiling fans is accessible from both the Living Room and Great Room. A large, conveniently-located mudroom with cathedral ceiling, extensive built ins, slate floor, and private secondary entrance to driveway with large detached two car garage complete the Main Level. Upstairs a large Primary Suite includes bedroom overlooking rear garden, sitting room with vaulted ceiling, fireplace and French doors to private deck, dual walk in closets and fully renovated luxury bath with separate water closet, soaking tub and marble shower. Three additional bedrooms, two full baths and laundry room complete the upper level. The top floor provides unique and special added living space with excellent ceiling height, and includes a terrific enlarged office, two additional bedrooms and renovated full bath plus a bonus studio/den space. Additionally the top level includes walk-in attic space which creates terrific storage. Particularly unique to the property is the flexibility of the overall floor plan, which allows for least three rooms that could be work/office spaces.A large flagstone terrace is accessed from the Main Level great room and library and affords large scale outdoor entertaining. The level fenced yard provides for full privacy and is complemented with mature specimen plantings and two car detached garage . This extraordinary home is a rare and special opportunity to live in Chevy Chase Village only blocks from the Friendship Heights Metro as well as the vibrancy of Friendship Heights with its diversity of top of the line restaurants, shopping and theaters.
Bee Cave, TXPosted by
Community Impact Austin

Clothing company Magik relocates from Bee Cave to East Sixth Street

Magik, an Austin-based clothing store, relocated this spring from its Hill Country Galleria storefront at 12912 Hill Country Blvd., Ste.-145, Bee Cave, to 421 E. Sixth St., Austin. Magik offers clothing, shoes and accessories from its in-house brand as well as brands such as Supreme, Nike and more. The business also offers services such as styling, videography, photography and more. 512-730-0514. www.magikluxe.com.
PoliticsKEVN

Fruhlingsfest returns to Main Street Square

It’s another sign that things are beginning to get back to normal. Main Street Square hosted the first of its big market events for the year Saturday. This is the annual Fruhlingsfest and Spring Market at the square. The pandemic disrupted last year’s schedule. Local vendors had a chance to sell their wares Saturday afternoon and visitors got the chance to check out some of the area’s microbrews along with live music from Camp Comfort. The event’s organizers are excited to get this year’s schedule underway.
Constructionbuffalorising.com

Construction Watch: 478 Main Street

Ellicott Development is converting office space on the top floors of the former Hens & Kelly Department Store at 478 Main Street to 15 apartments and updating the remainder of the building for commercial tenants. The work includes significant façade changes including bringing windows back to the first two floors of the building.
Washington, PAObserver-Reporter

Main Street Farmers Market is back

Hot and sunny was the perfect weather for Thursday’s return of the Main Street Farmers Market at the Main Street Pavilion in downtown Washington. From 3 to 6 p.m., people filled the South Main Street lots, where booths and tables were set up with a variety of produce and other goods.
Theater & Dancebctribune.com

Main Street plans concert series

The Caldwell Main Street Program is hosting a concert seriesstreet dance this summer on the second Saturday of June, July and August in downtown Caldwell. T. Cole and the Austin Party Band will play at the first concert from 8-11 p.m. on Saturday, June 12, on the square. The band includes lead singer Teresa Cole, singers Adrian Martell and Jessica Sweatman, trumpet player John Burton, saxophone…
Little Falls, NYmylittlefalls.com

Main Street First spruces up Italian Oven

Main Street First worked on cleaning up the Italian Oven historical site on Looms Street on Saturday morning and was then treated to pizza from Mangia Macrina’s. Rob Richard stated that the project started when David Dardzinski (with Preserve Our Past and a Vice President of Main Street First) brought the idea to him.
Georgetown, CAgtgazette.com

Main Street Mercantile to mark first year in business

It is time for Main Street Mercantile to celebrate its first anniversary. The community is invited May 15 and 16 from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. to meet vendors, shop, enjoy refreshments and live music. There will be a number of historical presentations during the weekend and there will also be a drawing at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Wellington, COPosted by
northfortynews

Main Street to Present at Women of Wellington Event

Join the Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, May 19 at 6 pm for Women of Wellington as they host Kallie Cooper, Executive Director of the Wellington CO Main Streets Program, and share “The Main Street Impact” with you. Kallie will provide an introduction to the Main Street program...
Tuscaloosa, ALTuscaloosa News

Sitar of India is the new name for restaurant relocating on 15th Street

Sitar of India is the new name for Sitar Indian Cuisine, which is in the process of renovating a new home at 220 15th St. E. Expansions and changes have been underway since owner Mandi Pruthi found the new spot in early April. A Facebook post announcing the name change also noted the restaurant plans to re-open in about three weeks. New logos and signage will be going up soon.
Barnesville, OHTimes-Leader

Main Street Barrel House provides live entertainment

BARNESVILLE — In addition to food and beverages, the Main Street Barrel House is also providing live music and entertainment in the downtown area of Barnesville. Every Thursday evening, people of all ages flock to the bistro for open mic night. Leah McClurg and Scott Whitacre, co-owners of the eatery, said a range of music is played including blues, country, rock and bluegrass.