Replace Republican Party with a common-sense movement | Commentary

The Republican Party of today has devolved into a radical party that endorses an extreme and fringe ideology. It no longer pretends to stand for traditional conservative values such as small government, rule of law, the free market and wholesome Christian values. We saw this indifference to conservative ideals throughout the Trump presidency. The Republican Party supported former President Trump’s disregard for states’ rights and the independence of the judiciary, and turned a blind eye to his crimes, his faux Christianity and his excessive use of taxpayer money. Those few elected officials who have defended conservative principles and democratic values are being pushed out of the party, or choosing to leave, and are being replaced with people more loyal to Donald Trump. Sens. Jeff Flake and Bob Corker, in addition to Congressman Justin Amash, are just some of those forced out of the party. Rep. Adam Kinzinger and Sen. Lisa Murkowski are both facing primary challenges. Liz Cheney was ousted from her position as conference chair in the House of Representatives. Former presidential candidate and current Sen. Mitt Romney was recently booed and denounced as a “traitor” and a “communist” during a GOP event in Utah. The McCain family, whose late patriarch was also the 2008 Republican nominee for president, endorsed Joe Biden at the onset of his 2020 presidential campaign. If the Republican Party is no longer interested in holding conservative values, then what do they represent?