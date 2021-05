Nick Mayhugh grew up playing soccer like most American kids do. But unlike most kids, he had the elite skills to match his deep passion. He perfected his play, practiced into the nights and dedicated his young life to the sport. For him, that meant secretly compensating for physical effects he was told were normal growing pains but that he knew weren't, like numbness on the left side of his body. So he pushed harder than the others, learning to play with just his right limbs and teaching himself to walk without a limp.