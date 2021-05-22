Virgo: Spend extra time on work projects to set your mind at ease

I was lying on a cement floor in a jail cell, shivering in fear and shame, my mind racing trying to imagine a way for me to mitigate the situation and be able to keep my career, my clients, my home. It was late Saturday night or maybe early Sunday morning. Was I even going to be able to get out of jail and clean this mess up in time to get to work with only a day between me and Monday? How was I going to pay for this mess? How would I get to my in-person clients without a car?