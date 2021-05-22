newsbreak-logo
Virgo: Spend extra time on work projects to set your mind at ease

Sun-Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Novak Djokovic, 34; Apolo Ohno, 39; Ginnifer Goodwin, 43; Naomi Campbell, 51. Happy Birthday: Refuse to let outside influences stand between you and what you want to achieve. Added discipline will help you meet your deadlines and bring about a positive lifestyle change. Personal growth, mental and physical improvement, and heartfelt discussions will take you on a journey that will transform your life forever. Set high standards, and don’t stop until you reach your destination. Your numbers are 4, 11, 17, 22, 30, 37, 44.

CelebritiesSun-Journal

Aquarius: Personal growth and self-improvement will pay off

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Jamie-Lynn Sigler, 40; David Krumholtz, 43; Russell Hornsby, 47; Chazz Palminteri, 69. Happy Birthday: Take a look around you, draw on what’s positive in your life and look for the silver lining in any situation you face. Opportunity is within reach; all you have to do is recognize your attributes and put them to the test. Complaining and arguing are wastes of time. Put your energy where it counts, and progress will follow. Your numbers are 7, 18, 22, 24, 30, 36, 44.
CelebritiesSun-Journal

Pisces: Distance yourself from people who are challenging or indulgent

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Megan Fox, 35; Tori Spelling, 48; Janet Jackson, 55; Pierce Brosnan, 68. Happy Birthday: You’ll attract innovative individuals this year. A passionate approach to life, love and happiness will bring you one step closer to your dreams, hopes and wishes. Designate more time to nurturing friends, helping relatives and expanding your interests. A healthy attitude will lead to a better lifestyle. Make moderation a priority, creativity your goal, and your intents honesty and integrity. Your numbers are 8, 15, 22, 28, 34, 43, 45.
CelebritiesSun-Journal

Aries: Keep your emotions in check and take it easy

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Nikki Reed, 33; Erin Richards, 35; Hill Harper, 35; Bob Saget, 65. Happy Birthday: Put more emphasis on home, family and finding innovative ways to use both work and downtime efficiently and effectively. Maintaining balance will be the key to your success on both fronts. Don’t limit the possibilities because you are afraid to do things differently. Welcome change, and you will find it easier to take advantage of economic trends. Your numbers are 4, 11, 18, 26, 34, 43, 47.
Home & GardenMorning Sun

It’s a good time for a little spring cleaning for your mind

Each spring brings thoughts and feelings of cleanliness and rebirth. As we see signs of new growth outside, we often try to shed the indoor clutter that has collected during our winter hibernation in an effort to renew our home experience. Much of the clutter that accumulates in our homes...
LifestyleArkansas Online

Horoscopes by Holiday

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Feelings are waves. They rise into an identifiable shape and then hit the shore and go back to being part of the big ocean of emotion. Don't fear the feeling. It's just another form for energy to be for a while. TAURUS (April 20-May 20): It...
Lifestyletheclevelandamerican.com

Pisces, Horoscope May 16, 2021 | Pisces horoscope

You may experience emotional difficulties at home or in the family. These are the times when you need to be with your family and go for feelings at home. You may feel an inner desire to get in touch to share your knowledge. On the other hand, you will need stability in your environment and you will need to constantly interact with different types of people.
AstronomyPosted by
Well+Good

With the Waxing Quarter Moon in Leo, Expect a Few Surprises This Week

As the moon waxes from new to full this week, we have the waxing quarter moon at 29° of Leo on Wednesday, May 19th at 3:29 p.m. A waxing quarter moon brings conflict to light, highlighting unforeseen obstacles and curveballs while inviting a course-correction. Since this one happens at the last degree of Leo, a sign known for a bit of flair and drama, we can expect it to bring with it a few surprises.
Lifestylegreensboro.com

Your daily horoscope

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (May 17): Wisdom’s heartbeat commands the rhythm of your solar year. There is magic in the pauses. Your restraint (somehow at once judicious and natural) will have you moving strategically and with purpose, your goals ever in mind. You’ll alternate between going out on a limb and returning to the roots that stand you in good stead. Libra and Scorpio adore you.
LifestyleRepublic

Astrograph: Sunday horoscopes – May 16

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Catch up with friends and relatives. Showing interest in others will also lead to valuable information that will help you make up your mind about something. Don’t overreact or overspend. GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Take pride in what you do, and you will gain...
LifestyleCosmopolitan

Your Weekly Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign

You don't need to know the difference between a three-card and a Celtic cross spread to get the most out of a tarot card reading. All you need: your Sun sign! Here's what I do: Shuffle my tarot deck and pull out the cards in order from Aries to Pisces, plus one general card for everyone so that you can get specific advice around your personality. Let’s go!
CelebritiesOroville Mercury-Register

Horoscopes May 17, 2021: Bob Saget, don’t limit the possibilities because you are afraid to do things differently

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Nikki Reed, 33; Erin Richards, 35; Hill Harper, 35; Bob Saget, 65. Happy Birthday: Put more emphasis on home, family and finding innovative ways to use both work and downtime efficiently and effectively. Maintaining balance will be the key to your success on both fronts. Don’t limit the possibilities because you are afraid to do things differently. Welcome change, and you will find it easier to take advantage of economic trends. Your numbers are 4, 11, 18, 26, 34, 43, 47.
Lifestyletheclevelandamerican.com

Aries, Horoscope for Saturday 15 May 2021 | Aries horoscope

Today is the perfect day to write or develop other mental or manual skills. You will feel very interested and can communicate fluently and intelligently with your environment. Today you have a good star, a streak of luck emanating from your sun, which will not abandon you in the face of the bad lines that may arise, giving you ways or means to progress.
LifestyleLa Crosse Tribune

Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, May 16

Today’s Birthday (05/16/21). Your work blossoms this year. Consistent coordinated efforts produce outsized professional results. Shifting financial strategies with your partner this spring leads to summer growth with your own income. Personal changes next winter propel a surge for joint assets and investments. Accept the roses and thank supporters. Aries...
AstronomySun-Journal

Scorpio: Invest in your health and finding stability

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Brianne Howey, 32; Priscilla Presley, 76; Patti LaBelle, 77; Bob Dylan, 80. Happy Birthday: A realistic approach to life will lead to greater stability. Strategize, then develop what you want to achieve. Building a strong base to launch your personal or professional pursuits will encourage you to do and be your best, regardless of what others say. Believe in your ability to succeed, take care of responsibilities and do what makes you happy. Your numbers are 3, 12, 18, 23, 30, 38, 49.
CelebritiesOroville Mercury-Register

Horoscopes May 25, 2021: Mike Myers, streamline your vision

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Aly Raisman, 27; Demetri Martin, 48; Octavia Spencer, 51; Mike Myers, 58. Happy Birthday: Streamline your vision. Take on only what you know you can handle. Stay focused on the result you want to reach, and refuse to let outsiders interfere in your objective. A simple lifestyle will help you find the most efficient route from one point to another. Invest in your skills and future; you won’t be disappointed. Your numbers are 4, 13, 20, 26, 32, 37, 43.
CelebritiesRed Bluff Daily News

Horoscopes May 15, 2021: Russell Hornsby, put your energy where it counts

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Jamie-Lynn Sigler, 40; David Krumholtz, 43; Russell Hornsby, 47; Chazz Palminteri, 69. Happy Birthday: Take a look around you, draw on what’s positive in your life and look for the silver lining in any situation you face. Opportunity is within reach; all you have to do is recognize your attributes and put them to the test. Complaining and arguing are wastes of time. Put your energy where it counts, and progress will follow. Your numbers are 7, 18, 22, 24, 30, 36, 44.
LifestyleThrive Global

How to Make Magic From Mess

I was lying on a cement floor in a jail cell, shivering in fear and shame, my mind racing trying to imagine a way for me to mitigate the situation and be able to keep my career, my clients, my home. It was late Saturday night or maybe early Sunday morning. Was I even going to be able to get out of jail and clean this mess up in time to get to work with only a day between me and Monday? How was I going to pay for this mess? How would I get to my in-person clients without a car?
MeditationThrive Global

What’s on Your Happiness List?

Recently, my family and I experienced the loss of a loved one. While we knew it was coming, we found ourselves in a major funk directly after his death. Each day was more of a slog than a celebration of life. As a result, I made a simple pleasures list....