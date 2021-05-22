Ana, first named Atlantic storm of 2021, forms near Bermuda

Effective: 2021-05-14 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-14 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This activity was also developing in an environment favorable for the formation of funnel clouds. Stay tuned to NOAA weather radio and local media for additional updates and possible warnings. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Coastal Miami Dade County; Metropolitan Miami Dade SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN MIAMI-DADE COUNTY UNTIL 730 PM EDT * At 642 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking gusty showers along a line extending from Golden Glades to Miami Lakes. Movement was south at 15 TO 20 mph. * Funnel clouds possible with these showers. * Locations impacted include Miami, Hialeah, Miramar, Miami Beach, Coral Gables, Surfside, Miami Gardens, Virginia Key, North Miami, Doral, North Miami Beach, Aventura, Miami Lakes, Hialeah Gardens, Sunny Isles Beach, Opa-Locka, Miami Springs, Sweetwater, Miami Shores and North Bay Village.