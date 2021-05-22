newsbreak-logo
Miami, FL

Ana, first named Atlantic storm of 2021, forms near Bermuda

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 7 days ago

MIAMI -- The first named Atlantic storm of the season is posing no threat to land and is expected to dissipate in a few days. The National Hurricane Center in Miami says Subtropical Storm Ana is drifting northeast over the Atlantic Ocean after bringing rain to Bermuda. Ana was located...

Daily Herald

Daily Herald

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

