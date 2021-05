WASHINGTON, DC – PA U.S. Sen. Bob Casey is introducing the CARE for Kids Act, which would expand free school meal eligibility for the many children displaced due to crises like the COVID-19 and opioid pandemics, who live with grandparents or other caregivers. 2.7 million children are being raised by grandparents or other relatives who have often stepped up unexpectedly stretching their resources and with little time to prepare. Casey said his measure closes a loophole in order to ensure that these children can access nutritious foods through school meal programs. At the same time, it also eases the financial burden for their caregivers, often grandparents or other relatives, who have taken on the responsibility of caring for them.