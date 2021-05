Elon Musk has met with executives from leading North American bitcoin miners to discuss concerns over the industry's energy usage. The move comes a couple of weeks after Tesla, for which Musk serves as CEO, suspended bitcoin payments. At the time, the automaker said it was "concerned about rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels for Bitcoin mining and transactions, especially coal, which has the worst emissions of any fuel." Tesla purchased $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin earlier this year to "diversify and maximize" its investment. Shortly after that, in March, it started accepting cryptocurrency payments for its electric vehicles.